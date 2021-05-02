The UAE is on the list of the top 10 in the world in finance and taxes

Five of the largest international institutions concerned with assessing competitiveness, the UAE, were included in the top ten in the world in 28 indicators of competitiveness in the financial and tax sector during the year 2020. This was evidenced by the monitoring carried out by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, which included documentation of the rankings of the annual book of global competitiveness. And reports on Prosperity Index, Tourism and Travel Competitiveness, Global Talents, Competitiveness Report 4.0, in addition to some other specialized international reports. The evaluations of these reference indicators have agreed on the efficiency of the business environment in the UAE due to the durability of the economic infrastructure in the country, which is reinforced by the absence of taxes on private income, in addition to the confidence that the financial policies pursued by the UAE are characterized by a great deal of flexibility and diversity that allows strengthening its economic growth and its readiness to meet The conditions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic with a sustainable comprehensive development approach. The international competitiveness indicators that were monitored included 28 vital sectors in the field of finance and taxes, in which the UAE ranked first in the sections of actual personal taxes, and in the rate of tax profits (% profit), as well as in the lack of evasion from paying taxes and indirect taxes collected, as well as in Lack of waste in government spending and less time to file the tax The UAE ranked second in the world in the area of ​​corporate tax collection, and in the actual growth in government consumption expenditures, capital collection and real estate taxes .. while it came third in the field of transferring public funds and in the local central government debt In the rate of low consumption tax, the UAE applied value-added tax in early January 2018, which is an indirect tax of 5% on most goods and services that are supplied at every stage of the supply chain. Selectivity aimed at restricting the consumption of substances that affect health, such as soft drinks, tobacco products, and energy drinks. Businesses are concerned with tax and financial issues, as a result of the absence of any plans to impose income taxes, as the state focuses only on indirect taxes, which are “added” and “selective”, because these taxes achieve positive goals that are reflected in their positive effects on citizens and residents, represented in improving behavior. Consumerism and in limiting the consumption of health-damaging commodities. At a time when many countries of the world tend to increase taxes on personal and corporate profits, the UAE ranked first in the world in the absence of actual personal taxes in its financial system, as well as in the lack of tax evasion, which strengthens its eligibility to attract foreign investment in the coming period. In its report for the year 2020, the World Economic Forum ranked the UAE third in the world in the low rate of consumption tax, and fifth in the low impact of taxes on work incentives … while the country ranked eighth in the world in the impact of the spread of taxes on investment, and seventh in the availability of a head Investment money, according to the Legatum Institute report, which measures the Prosperity Index. It is noteworthy that the elements of strength and competitiveness of the UAE business environment appear in the absence of any taxes on the private income of companies in the financial system, with the reduction in excise and value-added taxes at low rates compared to the rates imposed in all countries of the world, which is documented by the international competitiveness indicators.