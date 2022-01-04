The launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, Tuesday, the project to search for a thousand Arab geniuses in vital areas, during the next five years, is part of the pioneering role played by the leadership of the United Arab Emirates It aims to enable Arab creators, minds and talents to play their civilized and influential role in the region’s march positively, and to make them real contributors to changing their reality and the reality of their countries and their future for the better. Our Arab reality is for the better.”

Sponsoring thinkers, innovators and talented people is not a new issue for the UAE and its wise leadership, which has always launched programs and initiatives that sponsored these people, and enabled them to have all the knowledge tools needed to develop their skills and scientific expertise, and make them real contributors to the development process of their countries and the whole region. On July 4, 2020 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, announced the “Arab Space Brilliant” program, the first of its kind in the Arab world to host a distinguished group of Arab talents, and train and qualify them in space sciences and technologies.

Returning to the “A Thousand Arab Brilliant” project, it confirms the UAE’s continued search for distinguished Arabs, providing support and attention to them, scientifically and research, and linking them to the world’s leading thinkers, scientists and companies, to help them develop their ideas and maximize their positive impact in the region, as His Highness said in a tweet On Twitter, in an indication that our leadership does not only bear the responsibility of its citizens, but also looks with one eye to the ambitious Arab youth, who need support and support, and are waiting for their opportunity to be active and partners in the progress of humanity, and to make a qualitative leap for their societies and countries. and the entire Arab region.

The allocation of 100 million dirhams for this project also indicates that the UAE, under the directives of its leadership and the tireless work of its government, is keen to advance the reality of the Arab region at all levels and fields, specifically the economic, social, health and educational ones, no matter what the cost. Investing in people is the first priority, and enabling them to All ways of learning and work are the supreme goal that calls for providing financial, moral and logistical support for it, and as His Highness said: “The resumption of civilization begins with the search for its true makers… and the nation that appreciates its scholars, geniuses and thinkers, and enables the makers of civilization to play their role, is on its right path. To sovereignty, leadership, and excellence in the future, God willing…”.

