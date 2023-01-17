Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency met Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy to Japan, with His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023. The meeting discussed the solid friendship and strategic bilateral relations that enjoy unlimited support from my leadership The two friendly countries. They also discussed ways to strengthen these relations under the umbrella of the comprehensive strategic partnership, and opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy, with a focus on the hydrogen sector, which will contribute to diversifying the energy mix and achieving a realistic, logical, thoughtful and fair transition in the energy sector. The importance of accelerating the achievement of the objectives of Climate neutrality and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in light of the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Conference.

His Excellency Dr. said. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said that the UAE and Japan have a long friendship that has developed to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership in all vital fields, with the support and directives of the wise leadership in the country and its keenness to enhance cooperation with strategic partners. We seek to create a long-term partnership by exploring new opportunities for cooperation and investment that contribute to the efforts of sustainable economic growth and economic diversification, and benefit our national institutions and companies.

During the meeting, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed, which included a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on cooperation in the field of industry and technology, aiming to enhance cooperation prospects between Emirati and Japanese companies and explore joint investment opportunities in the field of technology, in addition to Accelerating the application of advanced technologies to support the industrial goals and the goals of climate neutrality in the two countries. It was signed by the UAE side, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and from the Japanese side, His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber Signing a joint study agreement between ADNOC and the Japanese Tsubame Company regarding exploring opportunities for cooperation in the field of research and development with the aim of finding new solutions for manufacturing ammonia. This agreement was signed within the Japanese-Emirati coordination initiative for advanced technology between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This initiative supports Japanese technology startups and facilitates their communication with Emirati investors for expansion and growth.

His Excellency also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and the Japanese company JERA regarding cooperation in the field of green hydrogen and renewable energy in markets of mutual interest.

The signing of these agreements and memorandums of understanding comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, which was signed in September 2022.

It is worth noting that the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 amounted to more than 49 billion dirhams. While the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries grew by 4.3% during the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.