Dubai (Union)

Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Friendship Committee with the Parliaments of Latin America and North America at the Federal National Council, received David Hubert, a member of the Costa Rican Parliament, and during the meeting, they discussed ways to develop parliamentary relations between the Council and the Costa Rican Parliament.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed Hubert and affirmed the Federal National Council’s desire to develop prospects for parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Costa Rican Parliament Exchange of parliamentary information and experiences; And coordination to unify opinions and positions in the various international parliamentary forums in which the two parliaments participate.

During the meeting, Al Tayer touched on the growing relations between the UAE and Costa Rica, and the importance of discussing prospects for bilateral partnerships.

For his part, David Hubert, a member of the Costa Rican Parliament, thanked the United Arab Emirates for its cooperation in supporting Costa Rica’s efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, by providing medical supplies and testing equipment.