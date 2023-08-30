Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met Gareth Johnson, Trade Envoy from the British Department of Business and Trade to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Dubai and discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of financial services.

The two sides emphasized the depth of the historical and diplomatic relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and the role of the first strategic dialogue that was held recently in strengthening this relationship, as well as relying on the continuation of the free trade agreement negotiations between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The meeting also touched on financial technology and digital banking services and the promising growth in them, in addition to discussing mutual investments and bilateral partnerships and their role in advancing the progress of the sector in the two countries.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in the field of sustainable finance and its growing importance in the world, the role of joint initiatives in developing environmentally friendly financial products and services, ways of exchanging knowledge and skills to enhance a skilled financial workforce, and potential partnerships in the field of education. They also discussed strengthening financial services sectors and regulatory convergence through Sharing best practices, by exploring harmonization of regulatory frameworks, and discussing how mutual regulatory alignment can create a seamless environment for financial services firms.

On the British side, the meeting was attended by Robert Payne, Assistant Trade Envoy, Alison Hall, Deputy Consul General in Dubai, Cassie McGoldrick, Regional Representative for HM The Queen’s Treasury (Finance) – UK Government, Rob Bricker, Country Director, Business and Commerce, and Graham Scopes From the UAE side, Hamad Issa Al Zaabi, Director of the Office of His Excellency the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Thuraya Hamed Al Hashemi, Director of the International Financial Relations and Organizations Department.

The UAE and Britain signed an agreement to avoid double taxation in 2016, and an agreement to protect and encourage investment in 1992.

Exchange, foreign currencies and remittances are among the most important sectors of Emirati investment in the United Kingdom, while financial activities and insurance activities are among the most important sectors of British investment in the UAE, noting that the service sector, especially banking, insurance and business services, is one of the main drivers of GDP growth in the Kingdom. United.