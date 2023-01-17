Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Steering Group emanating from the “Declaration of Intent” for joint cooperation in the fields of energy between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, which was signed by the two countries at the beginning of 2017, held its seventh meeting, on the sidelines of the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 hosted by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to discuss ways of cooperation in the field of energy. Green hydrogen energy and the activities that will be implemented within the framework of the energy partnership for the current year 2023. Engineer Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, headed the Emirati side participating in the meeting, while the German delegation was headed by His Excellency Stefan Wenzel, Minister of State at the German Ministry of Economy and Climate, In the presence of a number of Their Excellencies concerned with the energy sector in the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, priorities for cooperation and activities that will be implemented within the framework of a partnership between the two countries during the year 2023 were identified, future directions and priorities that will be focused on in the field of hydrogen energy between the two sides, and ways to unify visions and goals during the coming years. A set of directions supporting the energy sector were also discussed. Including hydrogen, especially the green one, and ways to support the country’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28”.

Engineer Sharif Al Olama said: “With the joint cooperation between our two countries entering its seventh year, our focus in the UAE-German Energy Partnership must continue to achieve ambition and drive work, and since we started the partnership in 2017, our goal remains clear to move forward in implementing tangible energy transition projects.” And we aim to focus on tangible achievements that will put us back on the right track in the energy sector, especially in the hydrogen sector, which is witnessing remarkable progress.”

He added: “Today we are in dire need of effective partnerships and realistic and innovative solutions to get us back on track in the transition in the clean energy sector. At the government level, we are working diligently to align our strategies, policies and standards with our joint efforts that lead to the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy, which will define the main objectives.” for exports to Europe, including Germany, pointing out that partnerships with the private sector aim to establish value and supply chains for a low-carbon economy, and that the UAE has made great efforts to make hydrogen a reliable global source of energy, and is considered a traditional producer of hydrogen, as it possesses natural and technological resources that support the trend. The future of the state based on strengthening its position in this sector.

He explained that the world is making tremendous efforts to transform the energy sector, which contributed to renewable energy sources accounting for 81% globally of the total new energy added last year, and that the market’s need is still increasing by expanding the transformation further.

He added, “In line with the UAE’s ambition to be one of the top ten hydrogen producers in the world by 2031, according to the vision of ‘We Are the Emirates’, the ministry is working on finalizing the national hydrogen strategy, which will serve as an action plan to achieve this goal. The UAE and Germany are aligning their strategies and policies with their joint efforts that contribute to the development of the national hydrogen strategy, and that through partnerships with the private sector, German and Emirati companies are already working together on many hydrogen projects in the Emirates, many of which are in the process of preparation.