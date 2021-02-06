Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Within the framework of the Emirates Space Agency’s efforts to exchange experiences and join efforts with its Arab brothers, the agency organized yesterday a special scientific symposium on the “Internet” to discuss the positive implications and important results of the UAE project to explore Mars “Probe of Hope” and its scientific impact on the Arab and global levels, with the participation of the Regional Center for Teaching Space Science and Technology for West Asia – United Nations – Jordan.

This symposium comes as part of a series of seminars held by the Emirates Space Agency, coinciding with the upcoming arrival of the Hope Probe to the capture orbit around the Red Planet the day after tomorrow. With the aim of exchanging experiences, introducing the goals, objectives and results of the UAE mission to explore Mars, and discussing ways to enhance joint Arab cooperation, in a way that serves Arab interests in the field of space science.

Eng. Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Project for the Exploration of Mars, and Major General Dr. Eng. Awni Al-Khasawneh, Head of the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education for West Asia – United Nations – Jordan spoke at the scientific symposium, and the seminar was moderated by Eng. Nasser Al Hammadi, Head of International Relations and Strategic Partnerships at the Emirates Space Agency In addition to the presence and participation of a number of journalists and representatives of local, Arab and foreign media.

During the symposium, the speakers emphasized the role of the UAE in leading an Arab scientific renaissance in the field of space sciences, and consolidating the scientific status of Arabs in the service of humanity.

Empowering Arabs

Major General Dr. Eng. Awni Al-Khasawneh, Head of the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education for West Asia – United Nations – Jordan said: “The mission of the Hope Probe is a very big task, in confirming the UAE’s goals in empowering Arab youth. It is a young country in the space sector, but it has succeeded in Establishing several pioneering scientific goals and achieving them, including empowering the Arab human being. This is not evidenced by the UAE’s establishment of several institutions in the field of space, and the Hope Probe here is a model for empowering people and strengthening their capabilities in technical fields through international partnerships. Through this mission, more than 200 scientific institutions will benefit, by sharing the probe data and analyzing them, for the sake of humanity and humanity. This is a great benefit to the UAE, the Arabs and the world.

He added: “This project constitutes a source of inspiration for Emirati and Arab youth. The UAE has opened its doors to experiences from everywhere, and has become on the map of the countries of the world that are superior in this field, and I believe that the UAE, with all the institutions and approaches it has, is leading the Arabs in this field.”

He said: “The Arabs will gain a lot of gains, and I repeat here the Emirati role in establishing the Arab Space Cooperation Group, in addition to the presence of a space agency in the Emirates, and we hope to see an Arab space agency, especially, that the UAE has attracted Arab competencies, as the Arab world is rich in human resources. ».

Eng. Omran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, said: “The UAE’s capabilities, efforts, and scientific capabilities in the field of space sciences are devoted to serving the Arab brothers and enhancing their role and leadership in international scientific forums.”

Regarding the current stage, he said: “This stage of the UAE project to explore Mars is considered the most important and most dangerous, as the probe will operate independently, without human intervention, by reducing its average speed of 121,000 kilometers per hour to 18,000 kilometers per hour within 27 minutes during which communications will be Interrupted with probe temporarily. There will also be a delay in communication ranging from 11 to 22 minutes due to the distance, which will delay communication and sending commands to the probe and its scientific apparatus.

He added: “The probe is uniquely designed through a combination of advanced scientific devices that have been specially designed for this mission, and to achieve its unique scientific goals in studying the climate of the Red Planet. We have taken all possibilities into account when designing, building and even programming the probe, as it has undergone many tests on Earth to help it overcome any possibilities it may encounter at this stage, but the approach to Mars’s orbit remains different, due to many factors that do not apply to Earth. As it is the first time that the fully manufactured probe system has been used.

He said: “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, were to build the probe, in cooperation with those with experience and expertise in this field, not to buy it, and we have succeeded in building this smart system at a time. Standard, it took only 6 years, while it took other ancient countries in the field of space exploration about 10 years to complete a similar project.

Quantum leap

He continued: “The goals of the project are scientific as it is known, but there are other goals. The United Arab Emirates wants to achieve a qualitative leap in the culture of Emirati and Arab youth in order to encourage them to enter the technical and scientific fields, and this is something that has already happened, as universities have begun to allocate »Programs for these sciences, and young people have started to turn to these programs, thus achieving the UAE’s goals in building a knowledge economy based on creativity, innovation, and competitiveness, and that contributes to the development of all sectors.

On his part, the director of the symposium, Eng. Nasser Al Hammadi, Head of International Relations and Strategic Partnerships at the Emirates Space Agency, said: “Today we are going through a sensitive and very important phase in the journey of the Hope Probe after years of work and preparation, with the support of our wise leadership, which saw in these young people the ability and potential to achieve The impossible, overcoming difficulties, and reaching the ends ».

Engineer Al-Hammadi said: “The people of the Emirates, the Arab and Islamic world are waiting for the success of this mission, and this Arab-Islamic dream is about to turn into reality and reality, as the UAE – if it succeeds in this mission – will be the first in the Arab world and the fifth in the world to reach the orbit of the Red Planet.” .

the mission

The “Hope Probe” mission, upon its successful arrival to its orbit around the Red Planet, includes scientific goals unprecedented in the history of the Martian missions. It is considered a qualitative Arab contribution to the scientific progress of mankind, as it includes presenting an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in history, and building a deeper understanding about the changes Climatic conditions on its surface, monitoring the climatic conditions of the red planet throughout the day and between the seasons, monitoring weather phenomena, such as dust storms and changes in temperature, studying the effect of climate changes in the formation of the phenomenon of the escape of oxygen and hydrogen gases from its atmosphere, by studying the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere In addition to discovering the causes of the erosion of the surface of Mars, and searching for links between today’s weather and the ancient climate of the red planet.