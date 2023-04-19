The country’s sighting committee called on all Muslims in the UAE to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for this year 1444 AH, on Thursday evening, which falls on the 29th of Ramadan, corresponding to April 20, 2023.

The committee called on everyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to register his testimony.

The committee hoped that God Almighty would restore the blessed month of Ramadan to the Arab and Islamic nations and the world as a whole with goodness, right and blessings.