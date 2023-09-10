The UAE attaches importance to greener alternatives in the transportation industry, and supports green mobility to work to collectively reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and improve the overall quality of life to achieve a sustainable future, as the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s Mobility Management Strategy and the Comprehensive Land Transport Plan (Abu Dhabi) aim to The Dubai Strategy for Smart Self-Driving Transport and the Dubai Green Transport Initiative aim to achieve sustainable mobility in the country.

In detail, the UAE government has taken many steps to build a sustainable transportation network, including the National Railway Programme, the National Electric Vehicle Policy, the Abu Dhabi Mobility Management Strategy, the Comprehensive Land Transport Plan – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and the Dubai Mobility Strategy. Smart self-driving, the Dubai Green Transport Initiative, in addition to robotic aircraft technology.

The UAE launched the “National Railway Programme”, with the aim of charting the course of the railway sector that will connect the seven emirates and the main cities in the country. The program is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 70 to 80%, and support the country’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality.

The National Electric Vehicle Policy aims to develop a road map for charging electric vehicles in the country, build a national network of electric vehicle chargers to support electric vehicle owners, and regulate the electric vehicle market in the country, in addition to reducing energy consumption in the transportation sector by 20% through the mobility project. the green.

The Abu Dhabi Mobility Management Strategy aims to encourage the use of sustainable means of transportation and improve the access of all individuals and institutions to public transportation.

The main goal of Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive land transportation plan is to provide a distinguished and sustainable global transportation system.

While the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 draws an integrated map to achieve sustainable urban development, and contributes to providing multiple options for citizens, residents and visitors during the next 20 years.

The Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy aims to convert 25% of total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy also launched the Green Mobility Initiative, to stimulate the use of sustainable means of transportation represented by hybrid and electric vehicles. The initiative supports the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai to encourage areas that support its orientation towards an environment that has all the elements of sustainability.

“Sarb” initiative

The “Sirb” initiative of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is to harness a fleet of advanced robotic aircraft that support the growing infrastructure of the Emirate of Dubai, and contribute to providing advanced and easy-to-use services, covering many fields, including topographical surveying, improving operational efficiency, thermal scanning, and maintenance. Photovoltaic panels, early detection of faults through thermal imaging of power lines, risk reduction, speed of response, and high accuracy in decision-making, by taking advantage of modern sensor technologies inside these upgradeable aircraft, such as high-resolution cameras enhanced with night vision technology, and lasers. Positioning sensors, pressure and altitude measurement, magnetic field, in addition to ultrasound scanning and others.