The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the UAE also indicated, in a press conference on Sunday, that it is “a high degree of readiness and readiness to deal with Hurricane Shaheen.”

The official spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Taher Al-Amiri, said: “The National Center of Meteorology, in coordination with partners and concerned authorities, is still working on following up and monitoring the movements of the orbital movement “Shaheen” and studying the extent of its impact on the country. As it was announced yesterday, that the tropical situation ” Shaheen in the Arabian Sea turned into a category one hurricane.

The second level of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team, related to natural disasters, continues to follow up on the readiness of all concerned teams and to ensure that all proactive measures are taken to ensure the safety of all.

All concerned authorities at the federal level in the Emirates have also taken the necessary measures to ensure the safety of community members, as occupational health and safety guarantees will be provided to all workers, in addition to ensuring the safety of buses used to transport workers to and from work sites, in coordination with the competent authorities.

According to the authority, all schools, universities and institutes in the expected affected areas have been converted to distance education.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has formed field work teams to deal immediately with any effects that may result from the tropical situation, with an emphasis on activating emergency response plans for cleaning valleys and storm water drainage holes.

The authority recommended the public to follow developments from official sources and adhere to the application of precautionary measures, and demanded to report any rainwater accumulations, or damage caused by the tropical situation, so that the concerned authorities can take the necessary measures.