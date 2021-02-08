Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Experts said: The world is awaiting the moments of the Probe of Hope’s arrival in the orbit of Mars today, achieving a historic achievement by which the UAE crowns a journey that spanned 50 years of founding, building, empowerment and the accumulated achievements since the establishment of the Union.

They added that humanity stands in a stand of respect and appreciation for the Emirati achievement that has flown the aspirations of the Arabs towards Mars, in an unprecedented achievement by which the UAE confirms its leadership and the Arabs will resume their civilization.

Mohammed Al Sayegh

Dr. Muhammad Al-Sayegh, a professor, assistant and scientific researcher in the Department of Biology at New York University in Abu Dhabi, explained that the Hope Probe is not only a local or Arab achievement, but a global achievement that the whole world is proud of, because of its scientific value that will greatly contribute to the service of humanity in the present. And the future is, indeed, serving the world with an Emirati touch thanks to the people of this generous nation with its knowledge for all, and that is the motivation, encouragement and great support from our rational leadership, who strive to highlight Emirati talents and raise the level of education, and take the hands of students and graduates in order to achieve the vision of rational leadership and permanent excellence and stay in the first place Indeed, a service to the world with an Emirati touch thanks to the people of this generous nation with its knowledge for all.

Abdullah Muhammad Ali

Abdullah Muhammad Ali, a PhD researcher in mechanical engineering at Khalifa University, said that the Hope Probe I see in different aspects, and it reminds us of the ancient past and how our ancient ancestors determined directions through the stars, and this confirms that Arabs have been linked since ancient times with the sky and the stars. Also, the Hope Probe makes us look at the present in a different way, as reaching this level and the great progress that the UAE has reached to Mars is invaluable, and it is considered a great achievement that deserves to be proud of it and is circulated across all social platforms and among our children and curricula as well, and that is before Our wise leadership in motivating the people of the Emirates in the scientific field and urging them to strive and persevere until we reach the surface of Mars, in addition to that the youth segment of scientists and engineers must inspire new generations, that there are many challenges in the future, and they must face them so that the UAE remains high in the foreground It is in the first place in various fields.

Hamza Issa

Hamza Issa, a research engineer at the Yahsat Space Laboratory at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the Hope probe is the first and unique work of its kind in the entire Arab world, and a very great achievement from an Arab country that sent a probe carrying hope, ambition, development, innovation and trustworthy talents to Mars for the first time. In history, the stage of entering the Hope probe into the orbit of Mars is a tremendous work, as the speed of the probe is slowed to be picked up by the gravity of Mars, its duration is 27 blind minutes without human intervention, during which the speed of the probe decreases from 121 to 18 thousand kilometers per hour, during which it is repeated Testing the probe equipment, in addition to all thanks and great appreciation to the UAE for the tremendous effort in accomplishing this mission and the Hope Probe crew, and every hand participated in the success of this great project.