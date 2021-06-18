The Coursera Global Skills Platform 2021 report revealed that the UAE ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa, and second globally in management and entrepreneurship skills, according to in-depth analyzes of the level of skills around the world using performance data among more than 77 countries. The “Coursera” platform is one of the largest platforms specialized in business skills globally, as it includes 82 million learners, and cooperates with more than 200 institutions and leading universities to provide a wide choice of business skills. Content and certifications such as directed projects, courses, specialized materials, multiple certificates, in addition to bachelor’s and master’s degrees. According to the report, Emirati skills in the areas of communication, entrepreneurship, leadership, management, strategy and operations have outperformed their competitors around the world by more than 97%, to come at the forefront of the essential elements for assessing opportunities and confronting challenges, and play a major role in enhancing the success of institutions and companies. The report stated that while business skills in the UAE were at the top of the list p Globally, the opportunity to develop technology and data science skills has become evident, especially in light of the UAE government’s focus on the importance of digital transformation as an engine for national development and economic progress. The report also revealed an increase in the demand for women in the UAE to enroll in science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses, which represents a necessary background To develop digital skills from 33% in 2019, to 41% last year. He pointed out that another prominent factor in the performance of the UAE’s technological skills is its competitiveness in security engineering, where it occupied 77%, and with the increase in cyber-attacks during the pandemic period by 250 %, there was a strong focus on attracting and developing cybersecurity skills within the United Arab Emirates, which contributed to the UAE’s rank at this high level



