The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the Competitiveness Index of Arab Economies, according to the Arab Monetary Fund.

The Arab Monetary Fund said, in the seventh issue of the Competitiveness of Arab Economies Report, that the UAE’s continued possession of the leading position comes in light of the improvement achieved in each of the main sector indicators, including the macroeconomy, environment, and investment attractiveness.

The report added that the UAE occupied first place in the government finance sector index, with first place in deficit/surplus to GDP, and second place in the tax burden index.

The report stated that the UAE achieved first place among Arab countries in terms of investment environment and attractiveness, while it ranked first in the Arab world in the Economic Freedom Index, as a result of obtaining an advanced position in all sub-indices.

The UAE topped the first positions in the infrastructure sector index as a result of it occupying first place in the indicators of cellular phone subscription, the percentage of the population who have access to electric energy, and second place in the share of transport and air freight to the total global transport and freight.

The UAE came in first place among the Arab countries in the institutions and good governance sector index, as a result of obtaining an advanced position in the indicators of combating administrative corruption and government effectiveness.

The Arab Monetary Fund report pointed out that many Arab countries have adopted multiple national strategies and visions with the aim of enhancing production capacity, improving the efficiency of produced goods, and increasing focus on productive sectors, indicating that Arab countries are striving to develop service sectors, facilitate the business environment, and improve infrastructure with the aim of confronting… Challenges to its competitive capabilities.

He pointed out that the national efforts of the Arab countries aim to achieve economic stability and promote sustainable economic development and thus raise living standards, pointing out that these strategies and visions included a set of economic and social measures and policies, such as enhancing investments in local industries and improving the business environment to attract more foreign investments.

The report stated that the Arab countries also focused on developing education and training the workforce to ensure the availability of the necessary skills for the productive sectors and services, in addition to working to improve the infrastructure through major infrastructure projects such as developing roads and ports and providing modern logistical services, in a way that enhances the countries’ ability to export their products. Achieving global competitiveness.

The report expected that improving economic competitiveness and enhancing productivity would contribute to diversifying Arab economies and providing job opportunities, achieving sustainable economic development and raising citizens’ living standards.