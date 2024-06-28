The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in financial knowledge, and also ranked first in the Arab world in the field of creative thinking, in partnership with the State of Qatar.

The UAE hosted the forum announcing the results of the Gulf countries and the Middle East and North Africa region in the PISA 2022 study in the areas of creative thinking and financial knowledge, which witnessed the announcement of the country’s results in the same study.

The forum was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It witnessed dialogue sessions that discussed the future of education in the region and best practices and experiences in the field of developing educational systems.

The PISA international test data is an effective tool that supports efforts to advance the education system and identify areas and mechanisms for development, including organizing training and guidance courses appropriate to the needs and capabilities of students. The UAE has taken the initiative to implement the PISA study outcomes to evaluate the performance of its students in these two areas. As for creative thinking, the focus is on enhancing students’ creative abilities, as a catalyst for developing their cognitive skills. Financial literacy measures students’ abilities to manage financial resources according to a methodology that ensures financial well-being and sustainability. The Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) is based on a set of international tests, conducted every three years, and known as the PISA International Test.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development supervises the study, which is considered the main international standard for measuring the quality of educational systems.

The tests aim to measure students’ skills in mathematics, science, and reading in English and Arabic, in addition to creative thinking and financial knowledge.

The Ministry of Education supervises the implementation of the PISA tests in the country, in partnership with the organization.