The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and third among 27 emerging economies around the world, ahead of countries such as Russia, China and India, and ranked 23 globally among 123 countries in the “Future Readiness Index” report issued by the Portolans Center in the American capital, Washington, in partnership with the “Future Readiness Index” report. Google Global, which provides data intended to support the efforts of countries and governments in measuring future readiness.

The results of the Future Readiness Index were announced, during a session entitled “Innovative Tools to Enhance the Digital Future”, in which the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, spoke, as part of the 11th annual Concordia Summit, which was held “from a distance”, and discussed initiatives, strategies and the most important Experiences in enhancing the readiness of governments for the future, with the participation of ministers, officials and specialists from several countries.

Al Roumi stressed that the UAE’s solutions are globally advanced in the sub-axes of the future readiness index, which include indicators of readiness, flexibility, technology adoption and digital transformation, and its achievement of third place among 27 emerging economies, confirming the country’s leadership and global excellence in enhancing readiness in various fields.

She said that the current trends of digital transformation of governments require a comprehensive review of the frameworks and mechanisms of government work, the legislative and legal environment that support digitization, the policies that stimulate its development, and the infrastructure necessary to accelerate its adoption in various fields.

She added that the UAE leadership’s focus on accelerating digital transformation played a crucial role in enabling the government to ensure business continuity and provide an effective service experience to customers, during the emerging Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic, and formed an accelerator to design and provide more innovative services.

She pointed out that in the context of building on the approach to enhancing readiness for the next stage, the declaration of the ten principles document for the UAE came in the new fifty, and the launch of the fifty projects, to support the implementation of these principles, which constitute a framework for the future, and focus on building the best and most active economy in the world, and investing in the capital. Human money, education development, talent acquisition, continuous building of skills, and the promotion of digital, technical and scientific excellence.

The virtual session dealt with the most prominent challenges and opportunities to achieve recovery in the coming years, in the post-pandemic of the emerging corona virus, and focused on opportunities to enhance readiness and flexibility to face future challenges in the field of digital transformation, and the factors for success in achieving this goal, by adopting technology, attracting and building talent and encouraging innovation.

The report praised the performance of the UAE in the future readiness index, and its solutions in third place among 27 emerging economies, which are the best performers within the general index.

The index measures four main axes that focus on institutions and infrastructure, technology, talent, and innovation, and includes 15 sub-axes that measure the extent to which governments are able to develop and prepare for the future, adopt comprehensive digital transformation, invest in human capital and attract talent, focus on research and development and adopt policies that contribute to drive the economy.

The UAE topped the main axes of the index, and was ranked among the economies that achieve the best performance in all main and sub-axes, and ranked third in the world in the axis that monitors the spread of the use of modern technologies and the availability of competencies and skills in society. It also ranked fourth globally in the axis of attracting talent. And sixth globally in the axis of talent growth, and ranked among the top 30 countries in the world in 10 sub-axes focusing on readiness, flexibility, technology adoption, digital transformation, and investment in human capital. At the level of emerging economies, the UAE achieved advanced positions in all four main axes, and came in second place in the “institutions and infrastructure” axis and the “talents” axis, third in the “technology” axis and fourth in the “innovation” axis, out of 27 ranked countries. Within the emerging economies, and ahead of countries such as China, Russia and India. The Portolans Institute was established in 2019, with the aim of researching the most important effects of technology and innovation on societies and ensuring their sustainable growth, and launching annual reports that enhance the knowledge of decision-makers and provide them with the most important data that enables them to foresee the future, focusing on vital sectors.

The Concordia Summit, which this year adopted the slogan “Global Partnerships Make Unlimited Achievements,” and which is organized annually in New York City during the week of the United Nations General Assembly, is one of the largest global summits that bring together decision-makers, leaders, government officials, experts, thinkers and organizations. CEOs and innovators from global companies, to discuss the most important global challenges.

