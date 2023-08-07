The integrated work system to combat desertification and increase green spaces has succeeded in achieving outstanding achievements during the past decades, and was able to contain the effects of the desertification problem and reduce its harmful environmental repercussions, despite the harsh climatic conditions that the country suffers from, represented by high temperatures and high levels of humidity. Low rates of rainfall.

The UAE, which constitutes desert about 80% of its area, pursued a proactive vision and a wise policy to address the problem of desertification and the challenges arising from it, based on preserving the desert environment, its wealth and diversity, and at the same time reducing and addressing the factors leading to land desertification, as the country joined the United Nations Convention To combat desertification in 1998, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030 was prepared to ensure healthy ecosystems and sustainable land use with the aim of neutralizing the effects of climate change, land degradation and drought.

Desertification is defined, according to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, as the degradation of lands in arid, semi-arid, dry and semi-humid regions as a result of climatic changes and human activities, which leads to the loss of the land’s ability to produce agricultural production and support life, and thus desertification is not limited only to the loss of land in favor of the desert or Dune crawling.

According to the United Nations, desertification affects about a third of the land area on which about one billion people live, and annually causes degradation of 12 million hectares of land, as this phenomenon represents a real threat to human health, biodiversity, climate and food security, which makes the Conference of the Parties in The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year at Dubai Expo City, is an ideal platform to promote international efforts to take practical measures to confront the challenge of desertification.

The UAE’s efforts to combat desertification are in line with the objectives of the “National Sustainability” campaign, which was launched in conjunction with the preparations to host “COP28”, and seeks to highlight the positive impact of the UAE’s sustainability initiatives in various fields.

The issue of combating desertification received great attention in the UAE, as it represented one of the pillars of the country’s approach to protecting the environment, preserving its resources and ensuring its sustainability.

Efforts also included the reclamation of large areas of land, the establishment of artificial forests, flats and green belts by focusing on the use of local plants and salt-tolerant plants, as well as reducing the phenomenon of overgrazing, logging and irrational agricultural practices.

The national strategy to combat desertification is also linked to other relevant national strategies, the most important of which is the Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to make the UAE a leading global center in the field of food security based on innovation, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water during normal and emergency conditions. and environmental policy.

The UAE has succeeded in transforming vast areas of desert land into green spaces, gardens and farms, as the total number of farms in the UAE, according to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, has reached 38,000 farms that follow various farming methods and several agricultural production systems, including farms that follow farming methods. Organic and based on an area of ​​​​46 thousand dunums, and other farms that follow the methods of hydroponics (without soil) and are based on an area of ​​​​1000 dunums, and their production of vegetables is estimated at about 156 thousand tons annually, and more than 500 thousand tons of field crops and fodder, and their production is estimated from fruits about 200 thousand tons.

Employing modern technologies constitutes a general trend in the UAE with the aim of finding innovative solutions to combat desertification, as modern farming systems of hydroponics and vertical farming have been relied upon, in addition to the distinguished success of rice cultivation experiments in the desert environment of the country using modern irrigation techniques that ensure reduced water consumption rates to less degree possible.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has also implemented a project to use drones in conducting a comprehensive survey of agricultural areas in the country to promote the restoration of degraded areas and the protection and development of current agricultural areas. and “Al-Samar” in 25 selected locations nationwide.