The UAE seeks to expand its investments in renewable energy technology by developing strategic initiatives and projects, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions, improving the efficiency of using natural resources, and achieving sustainable development, in conjunction with the country hosting the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

The country is currently aiming to expand the use of its capabilities and expertise in the field of sustainability and technological innovation, to lead the global trend aimed at confronting climate change through technology.

The Abu Dhabi-based Interregional Center for Strategic Analyzes confirmed that the country’s efforts to use technology to combat climate change will directly benefit the UAE economy, whether by attracting direct foreign investment or supporting the industrial sector to support its strategy.

These efforts are part of achieving the country’s industrial strategy, which aims to increase the size of the industrial sector in the gross domestic product to $81.69 billion by 2031.

The Interregional Center stated that the UAE has taken a number of key measures that enhance the role of technology in combating climate change by adopting techniques to increase agricultural production in difficult climatic conditions by using digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency of water and energy consumption in the agricultural sector, and to make large investments in technologies. Reducing emissions by enhancing its global competitiveness by increasing the share of renewable, clean and alternative energy sources in the country’s energy mix, as the country announced its intention to invest $163 billion in clean and renewable energy and key technologies, while ADNOC allocates $15 billion to invest in solutions. Low carbon and alternative energy sources and emission reduction technologies.

The measures also include the launch of a number of initiatives and strategies to promote the use of technology, including the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which was announced in 2021, and the organization of the “Climate Technology Forum” to explore recent innovations and investment opportunities in support of the world’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This initiative came as part of the UAE’s readiness to host “Cop 28” and to establish strong recycling and waste management industries by developing waste-to-energy projects, and the continuous development of water and wastewater treatment technologies in order to improve water efficiency by reducing consumption and reuse.

The use of technology to enhance air quality has also been adopted.

Many environmental authorities are developing and implementing policies to regulate industrial emissions, by operating the National Air Quality Platform Monitoring Program and the smart application of the Air Quality Index.

motives

The “Interregional” Center said: “The broad interest of the UAE in accelerating the use of technology in combating climate change is due to a number of motives: contributing to achieving carbon neutrality and sustainable development, confirming the state’s link to the global trend towards reducing emissions, and strengthening the international position in the field of emissions.” Digital technology and the creation of new economic opportunities.