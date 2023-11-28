Capitals (Union)

During a meeting at the United Nations, the UAE discussed strengthening international efforts to provide humanitarian aid and deliver it to the Gaza Strip, in addition to monitoring the Security Council resolution calling for sustainable humanitarian truces for several days. This came as UNRWA said that the aid entering the Strip It makes a difference, but it is not enough, indicating that the presence of thousands of bodies under the rubble heralds a health disaster.

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “His Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh met with Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and a group of member states of both the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

She added: “We discussed how to increase humanitarian aid reaching Gaza to address the devastation on the ground, including strengthening United Nations efforts to provide and deliver humanitarian aid, as well as implementing and monitoring Security Council Resolution No. 2712, which calls for sustainable humanitarian truces for several days in Gaza.”

As relief aid continues to flow into Gaza, UNRWA spokesman Kazem Abu Khalaf confirmed yesterday that humanitarian aid makes a difference in the Strip, but it is not enough, indicating that the Strip is on the brink of disaster if the matter is not remedied.

Abu Khalaf added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that field teams are working around the clock to deliver aid to those who need it inside the Strip, especially the north, the region that witnessed the largest military escalation since the beginning of the war.

He continued: “The amount of fuel was very small and reached the south,” noting that the amount was almost negligible and reached the north.

He said, “The aid received is not sufficient in light of the massive destruction in all vital facilities and hospitals in the Strip.”

The UNRWA spokesman confirmed that fears of the spread of epidemics in Gaza are serious and real, noting that the presence of thousands of bodies under the rubble heralds a health disaster.

In this context, the United Nations World Food Program warned yesterday that Gazans, especially women and children, are at risk of famine if food supplies stop.

The WFP said it had delivered food to 121,161 people in Gaza since Friday.

Corinne Fleischer, the program’s director for the Middle East, said: “Thanks to the truce, our teams began working on the ground and entered areas that we had not reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic.”

The Food Program estimates that “the population of Gaza, especially women and children, is likely to be at risk of starvation if the program is unable to secure continuous access to food.”

The agency said that “six days are not enough to bring about any tangible change,” calling for ensuring the arrival of regular and continuous supplies to the sector.

In turn, the media director on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, Wael Abu Mohsen, said yesterday that 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip the day before yesterday.

Abu Mohsen explained that “200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Strip entered the Gaza Strip on Monday, through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, including 4 trucks carrying cooking gas and 3 carrying fuel.” He added: “Also, 17 wounded people were discharged from sector hospitals to continue treatment in Egyptian hospitals.” He continued: “It is scheduled that other humanitarian aid will continue to enter the Gaza Strip in the coming hours.”

The government media office in Gaza announced yesterday that the Strip needs 1,000 aid trucks daily to recover from the effects of the war.

Director of the Media Office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said in a statement: “The Gaza Strip needs 1,000 aid trucks daily to recover, and we need civil defense equipment and mechanisms, and medical equipment.”

He added: “The health sector is completely collapsed, and Al-Shifa Medical Complex needs 12,000 liters of fuel daily. The wheel of life has stopped, and we are facing a catastrophe that may occur at any moment. We appeal to the world to bring fuel into the sector.”

The government official pointed out that “the truce revealed the massive extent of destruction, especially in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip,” stressing that “the Gaza Strip is facing a real disaster, especially in its north.”