The Ministry of Defense announced the start of launching logistical support flights for the efforts of the international community, led by France, in combating terrorism in the Sahel region, aimed at achieving security and stability. The first flight from Abu Dhabi was attended by Major General Saleh Muhammad Saleh Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defense, and Caravier Chanel, Ambassador of the French Republic to the State. Major General Saleh Muhammad Saleh Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, affirmed that the efforts of the UAE would contribute to achieving security and stability in the Sahel region. For his part, Ambassador Cravier Chanel thanked the UAE for its contribution in supporting the efforts of the international community and the efforts of the French Republic in supporting security and stability operations in the Sahel region. It is planned that the UAE Armed Forces will allocate a number of its trips to transport humanitarian and relief aid due to the great experience it has acquired in the field of humanitarian and relief work at the regional and international levels.