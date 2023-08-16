The UAE expressed its concern about the developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and called on all parties to reduce escalation, stop fighting, and resort to dialogue and peaceful ways to resolve differences.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, urged, in a statement, to preserve the safety of civilians, government headquarters and property, and to exercise maximum restraint, to get out of the current crisis.

His Excellency renewed the UAE’s position calling for resolving the conflict in Libya, and its full support for what preserves the security, stability and unity of Libya, in accordance with the outputs of the road map, Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to ensure the success of the elections and the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people towards development, stability and prosperity.