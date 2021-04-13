The UAE is betting on commitment to confront “Corona” during Ramadan

The UAE has set a set of regulations and decisions aimed at controlling the number of daily infections with the new Coronavirus during the blessed month of Ramadan, and blocking the way for the holy month and the associated religious and societal habits and behaviors to turn into a cause for an illness to confront the virus. Institutions working to confront the epidemic are betting on a high level of community awareness to prevent the system of comprehensive confrontation with the virus from failing, especially after the success in reducing the daily infection index during the month of April, compared to the figures recorded last March. The proactive decisions taken by the UAE before the month of Ramadan focused on adapting the performance of the rituals and social customs that characterize the holy month with the new health conditions, as it was decided not to allow the establishment of family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of Homes and mosques, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, and to stay away from family visits. At a time when most Islamic countries are looking for alternatives to break the severity of social distancing during the month of Ramadan this year, the scene appears different in the UAE, with its advanced digital infrastructure capable of providing alternative solutions for communication, shopping and conducting various businesses through the virtual world. With all his media and audio-visual tools. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority confirmed that the UAE is one of the best countries that provide Internet services at the global level in terms of speed and spread, which makes digital communication one of the solutions that can be resorted to to overcome the restrictions of spacing and achieve virtual convergence between relatives and friends and share the special moments during the holy month of Ramadan. . The month of Ramadan in the UAE, as well as in most Islamic countries, is characterized by high consumer purchases, especially those related to food and drink, and all data indicate that these operations will not be significantly affected this year thanks to the available e-shopping system, which includes dozens of online stores. Consumers can use it to easily purchase their needs. The authority published a list of e-shopping applications used in the UAE for consumers to use instead of grocery shopping in person. The authority updates the list periodically based on market developments, including electronic stores on the list, shopping centers and large societies, in addition to grocery stores, meat and vegetable stores, and other shopping services. Everyone can get their daily necessities through more than 40 commercial applications available for use within the country, and here it is worth noting that the value of digital transaction payments in the UAE during 2020 amounted to $ 18.50 billion, according to the Digital World Report 2021, issued by the global WeR Social Foundation. In cooperation with the company «Hot Sweet».