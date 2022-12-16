Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The draw for the Zayed Second Futsal Championship, which took place in the presence of all the technical directors of the teams participating in the second Zayed Arab University Futsal Championship, resulted in the division of the championship teams into three groups, each group comprising 5 teams, and the UAE was at the top of the first group, with each of Libya, Iraq, Bahrain and Somalia, and the second group included Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine and Syria, while the third group included the Sultanate of Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon and Yemen.

It is organized by the Emirates Sports Federation for school and university education institutions at the UAE University as part of the agenda of the Arab Federation for University Sports, from December 24 to 30, with the participation of 15 Arab countries.

The first matches will start on the morning of December 24, and the opening ceremony will be on the same day at 4:30 pm.

Ali Misri Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, said that the tournament will witness the application of the International Federation of University Sports regulations with regard to the times of matches, the number of players, and the laws of international futsal, stressing that the tournament aims to consolidate the bonds of relations, familiarity and affection between university Arab youth, and exchange Experience and skills development for future generations, as well as preparing qualified cadres to support Arab teams in all sports.