Dubai (WAM)

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior witnessed the conclusion of the activities of the virtual joint exercise “ISALEX 2.0”, the first of its kind in the world, which included the participation of specialized teams from 9 countries of the International Security Alliance who met in metaverses with scenarios and simulations of the real world, including enhancing preparedness for security threats and emergencies. The Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted, for 3 days, the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior.

The exercise took place in the world of “Metaverse”, which provides the ability to perform these exercises in a simulated environment within cities, as the exercise included a fictional city called “Brenia” that was subjected to sudden attacks without the knowledge of the participants, including an attack by drones. » Cyber ​​attacks that targeted technical infrastructure and websites, and an attack on economic infrastructure so that the participating specialized teams find themselves facing realistic scenarios and they have to prove capabilities and readiness and deal with challenges and threats in realistic conditions.

This exercise is a use of the supposed techniques and places such as “Metaverse” and its investment in enhancing the means of training and security exercises in places that may not be realistically trained without challenges. It also provides more accurate security scenarios, increases the number of participants, enables faster and more comprehensive decisions, and provides a communications environment. Fast with all stakeholders not only in one country, but also transcends the limits of the possibility of joint global arrangements such as «ISALEX 2.0».

The airport of the virtual city “Brenia” was subjected to an attack by drones, and then, according to successive events, was exposed to a cyber attack that disrupted a number of websites, and targeted public services and a vital economic infrastructure “oil refinery”, and in all cases the challenges are dealt with through work A joint international collective with the presence of experts and international security professionals in order to control the security event and reduce risks, which are stress tests on coordination, decision-making, threat assessment, risk reduction capabilities, crisis scenario management ability, and the ability to respond under pressure in a real and virtual scene and in social networking sites.

Crisis response units, defenses against marches, and cyber resistance in the countries of the security alliance cooperate with forensic evidence in dealing with threats from marches to vital infrastructure and how to thwart attacks on dark webs to demand ransom, as well as media support and crisis management in the media. Strategic, legal and regulatory experts support investigative teams through judicial and legal deliberations, ensuring international support through INTERPOL. Lt. Colonel Dana Al Marzouqi, Director of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, said: “The Ministry of Interior in the United Arab Emirates is keen on maintaining readiness and readiness to deal with all emergencies and events according to well-thought-out, scientific and pre-prepared plans. achieving its goal and the vision of the UAE.” Major Hamad Khater Al Hammadi, Director of the International Operations Department at the Ministry of Interior, said: “The UAE is at the front row in dealing with next-generation threats to security and safety, and ISALEX 2.0 is an interesting step towards the future.”

He added that practical experiences in a virtual reality environment are vital in supporting police training today, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences and promoting international cooperation.. Today we are taking law enforcement into the world of metaphysics – but we will reap the fruits of this exercise in the real world.

simulation

A live virtual reality simulation exercise "ISALEX 2.0" was organized under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the International Security Alliance, whose General Secretariat is based in Abu Dhabi. It is noteworthy that the International Security Alliance, which was launched in Abu Dhabi 2017, is an international working group to confront transnational organized crime and extremism crimes through cooperative projects and through the exchange of experiences in the practices applied in these countries. It currently includes ten countries: the United Arab Emirates, the French Republic, the Republic The Kingdom of Italy, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kingdom of Spain, the State of Israel, the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Singapore and the Republic of Slovakia, and the UAE Ministry of Interior hosts its General Secretariat.