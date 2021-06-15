The “Emirates Today” website provides you with special coverage of the most prominent points in the UAE government’s briefing on the latest developments in the situation related to Corona:

The UAE is at the forefront of the Arab countries in dealing with the #Covid19 pandemic, and it has maintained its first position in the Arab world and advanced globally for the best flexibility in dealing with the pandemic, thanks to its future vision and proactive plans, and the exploitation of innovative solutions.

The health sector: While some countries have monitored multiple mutations, we note that countries that have implemented national vaccination campaigns have succeeded in controlling the pandemic to a large extent, as the mutations affect the degree of spread of the virus and the speed of transmission, but they do not lead to a change in its composition.

– The health sector: the national vaccination campaign continues to achieve its goals. More than 87.17% of the total eligible category have been vaccinated. In addition, 97.52% of the elderly, aged 60 years and over, were vaccinated, which is the priority group as it is more vulnerable to the disease and its complications.

The health sector: The virus mutations are monitored and followed up on an ongoing basis to identify the latest developments and their impact on the effectiveness of various vaccinations. We stress that mutations pose a high risk to society, especially for those who are not vaccinated. Therefore, we call upon members of the community who are not vaccinated to take the available vaccinations.

The health sector: One of the most prominent initiatives is accelerating innovations and creative technologies that contribute to the eradication and control of the disease, by participating in clinical trials in the third phase of the Sinopharma vaccine and the Sputnik V vaccine. Participation in therapeutic drug trials in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

The health sector: The UAE has a major role and is one of the pioneering countries that have contributed to developing the field of scientific and medical research, with the aim of reaching decisions and planning to combat the pandemic.

The health sector: The concerned teams, in cooperation with government and local agencies, have worked on more than 33 national projects since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 400 medical scientific studies have been conducted in cooperation with health and academic authorities, as part of a series of national achievements that support efforts to control the pandemic and achieve the recovery phase.

The health sector: The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with health authorities, is working on studying and analyzing the effectiveness of the vaccine among the vaccinated, as the #Covid19 vaccines are new vaccinations and scientific studies are still ongoing on them globally to monitor the effectiveness and its impact on the vaccinated when infected after taking the vaccine.

– The health sector: the studies support decision-makers to draw up plans for the post-recovery phase and come within the framework of national efforts to accelerate the pace of recovery, as these studies are conducted periodically at the national level and the data is reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The health sector: The study shows that those vaccinated with all the prescribed doses of the #Covid19 vaccine and the booster dose are less exposed to infection and complications of the disease, admission to hospitals, reduced hospital stays, and no need for respirators compared to the unvaccinated group.

– The health sector: We recommend qualified individuals to rush to take the vaccination to protect them, protect their family members and the community, and support national efforts to achieve community acquired immunity and reach the stage of recovery.

The health sector: The booster dose is a way to enhance the immune response. When you get the booster dose, the antibodies reappear and their numbers rise in the body, in addition to the increased presence of specialized memory cells as they are programmed to target and eliminate the pathogen.

– The health sector: the health authorities were keen to provide booster doses of the same type of vaccine in addition to providing them from other vaccines, according to the medical evaluation and the desire of the people. We advise people with chronic diseases and the elderly category of the importance of obtaining supportive doses.

– The health sector: An increase in injuries was observed in the country, especially after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which was caused by several reasons, one of which was the lack of commitment to precautionary measures and the large number of gatherings. Therefore, we call upon the honorable public with the approach of the holiday season and Eid Al-Adha to adhere to preventive measures.

We call on everyone to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures, such as social distancing and permanent wearing of protective masks, even after the completion of taking the vaccine dose, we #commit to win, until life returns to normal soon.



