Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The region's space economy has tripled over the past decade, reaching $25 billion in value last year, and will take an 8.5 percent share of the global space economy at the beginning of the next decade, according to the results of the Middle East Space Conference.

The results showed that the value of the space sector in the Middle East reaches $75 billion.

The UAE is currently leading the way into space in the region, having sent two astronauts to the International Space Station, is developing the most advanced satellites in the region, and recently announced that it will provide a pressure equalization unit on the first lunar space station.

The lunar space station consists of 8 main parts, which are the logistics module, the international habitation module I-Hub, the Emirates-Canada Gateway ARM3, the Halo habitation and logistics site, in addition to the BPE module, the European refueling system service module, and the Orion spacecraft.

The cargo and scientific experiments will be delivered through the logistics unit before the astronauts launch to the moon, and it will serve as the laboratory in which scientific experiments are conducted. The International Habitation Unit (iHab) will be an additional residence for the astronauts, equipped with cameras and various support systems, and will be designed by European Space Agency.

Pressure equation

The station's airlock, which the UAE will design and build, will be a gateway through which astronauts will exit for spacewalk missions and transfer scientific research to and from the station, in addition to its role in ensuring the docking of vehicles with the station.

The Canada Arm 3 robotic arm, which will be built by the Canadian Space Agency, will be responsible for assisting astronauts in conducting scientific experiments and undertaking spacewalk missions, while the BBE unit will serve as a command and communication center for the Gateway and the power center for the lunar space station, while It will be the responsibility of the European Refueling System Service Module to supply fuel to the BPE module and the spacecraft, through the fuel tanks it will contain.

As for the “Halo” housing and logistics services section, it will be a miniature housing unit, which will contain a pressurized functional storage unit. The Orion spacecraft will be responsible for carrying the astronauts on board to and from the lunar station. This vehicle will also work to carry the International Habitation Module (iHub). To the station, in order to attach it to the Halo housing and logistics site.