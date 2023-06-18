The UAE is at the forefront of international efforts to counter hate speech
Based on continuous efforts in the face of one of the major dangers that threaten the future of the world, the UAE becomes the focus of the world’s attention during its celebration of the “International Day to Combat Hate Speech”, on June 18 of each year, as the UAE was at the forefront of countries that alerted early to the danger of The spread of hate speech, and the need to mobilize international efforts to control it through joint collective action, presenting comprehensive strategies and defining the roles that all relevant parties can play, in light of the great interest of the wise leadership in this vital file for world security and stability. In its efforts, the state has pursued two parallel paths. The first is; Confronting thought with thought, and in this regard supported the discourse of tolerance, coexistence, and rapprochement, and worked to strengthen and institutionalize it, and to involve the countries of the world and its major institutions in this effort. As for the other path, it is the use of the rule of law, by encouraging the enactment of legislation that guarantees the suppression of hate speech, criminalizes its promoters, and holds them accountable with the necessary decisiveness consistent with the enormity of the consequences of their crime against humanity.
The UAE relied, in its leadership in combating hate, on the international position it occupies thanks to decades of active and responsible international work and close and balanced relations with various countries and forces in the world, and on its credibility based on its internal experience in combating and eliminating hate speech, and its ability to provide an ideal model for the coexistence of all. The world’s religions, races, sects, cultures and civilizations are at the highest possible level of harmony, understanding and mutual respect, and to mobilize international efforts for tolerance, as shown in the historic meeting between His Eminence Dr. humanity.”
The state’s handling of this file confirms that it has never stopped making important additions in this regard. It is possible to return to the open debate that the UN Security Council witnessed on June 14 on: “Maintaining international peace and security: the importance of the values of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace,” and the state statement delivered by Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of State, during the discussion, and said in it “Addressing extremism, racism and hate speech in conflict situations requires multiple solutions spanning various sectors and public policies, in the development and implementation of which all actors participate.”
The state has translated this demand into practice, through the adoption by the Security Council on July 15 of a resolution submitted by the state with the United Kingdom, which includes an integrated vision “to address the threats of hate speech, racism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations in conflict situations and promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence in a proactive and comprehensive manner.” Therefore, the UAE is the country most deserving of congratulations during the world’s celebration today of the “International Day to Combat Hate Speech”.
About the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research
