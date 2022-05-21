New York (Union)

The country’s permanent delegation to the United Nations stressed, during the general discussion on the International Forum for the Review of Migration, that the UAE ranks sixth in the most attractive countries for immigrants in the world, which made it one of the most diverse societies on earth, where different cultures, experiences and talents meet in light of An economic and social environment that supports development and growth, not only at the level of the local economy, but at the international level.

The representative of the UAE delegation indicated, in a statement, during the discussion that reviewed the progress made in achieving the commitments made four years ago in Marrakesh to reach safe, orderly and legal migration, that the UAE is the second largest source of remittances globally, with a value of more than 44 billion dollars, last year only, despite the challenges of the crisis, which certainly contributed to the support and development of many societies around the world.

He said: “The objectives of the Global Migration Agreement have always been present in the minds of the state’s leadership and decision-makers, as the UAE has approved a number of policies and legislation related to entry and residency in the country, especially for skilled workers and foreign workers, and has created new categories of visas to facilitate their arrival and residence in the country in search of opportunities Decent work.

In line with what was approved by the Global Agreement on Migration, the representative of the state delegation stated that migration should be a choice, not an act of desperation to escape from conflicts or economic or climatic crises, so the UAE has adopted an integrated human-centered approach.

He added: “As we share with you today the recognition of the need to make more efforts at all levels, national, regional and global, and to take more measures to ensure better governance of migration, we will continue to develop national policies for labor and migration based on evidence and data, and intensify international cooperation and partnerships to eradicate the scourge of trafficking.” human beings, and taking the necessary measures to provide an environment that helps migrants to fully contribute to sustainable development. “We will continue to work to facilitate the sending of remittances by safer and less costly means,” he added.

He stressed that the state, through the presidency of the permanent secretariat of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, will continue to support the plans of member states in implementing the objectives of the agreement, building bridges of knowledge and sharing best practices in various migration corridors, in order to enhance the role of regional consultations in identifying the regional priorities and challenges of migration and ensuring that they are taken into account, in The Global Governance Framework for Migration.