His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced today that the UAE has submitted a request to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

This announcement comes after the UAE deposited an official letter about its desire to host this event to both the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Group. The twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties “COP 28” is of great importance in achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, as it will witness the first global assessment of the NDCs, in addition to defining the features of the next round of these contributions.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE has all the capabilities, expertise and ingredients to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of States Parties, especially since climate action is one of the main pillars of our national economic strategy and our internal and external policies.”

His Highness affirmed: “The UAE’s keenness to cooperate with all parties to make this conference a success, which will be held at a critical stage in which the international community seeks to make progress on the commitments made in the Paris Agreement.”

His Highness added: “We are witnessing an important stage that requires all countries to accelerate their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance efforts to adapt to the effects of climate change. To achieve this, we must focus on building solid global partnerships and adopting ambitious domestic policies.”

His Highness stated: “When hosting the COP 28 conference, the UAE will work to harness its regional and international relations with the aim of mobilizing efforts, enhancing global ambitions, and achieving our common goals in addressing the challenges of climate change, stressing that the national experience of the UAE gives us hope that there are promising capabilities to limit the repercussions. Climate change and building a better world by creating new economic opportunities. ”

The UAE has a proven record in climate action and multilateral cooperation, which makes it an ideal destination for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of States Parties, as the country hosts the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency “IRENA” and was the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, as well as the first country. In the region, it is committed to reducing emissions in all economic sectors within its nationally determined commitments. The UAE has established itself as an ideal destination for hosting high-level international events focusing on climate action and sustainable development, including the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which has been mobilizing regional and global support for sustainable development for more than a decade, and hosting the annual meeting of the IRENA General Assembly that determines The global agenda for spreading renewable and clean energy solutions. The UAE also hosted the preparatory meetings for the United Nations climate conferences in 2014 and 2019, in addition to the “Regional Climate Dialogue” held last month, which strengthened regional commitments on investing in clean technology ahead of the leaders’ summit on climate in the United States. In addition, The UAE will welcome the world next October during the Dubai Expo, which focuses on finding sustainable and innovative solutions to global challenges.

During the past fifteen years, the UAE has established a leading position in clean and renewable energy investments locally and internationally, as there are three of the largest and least expensive solar power plants in the world in the world, and it has also invested in renewable energy projects in 70 countries, and these investments include more than one billion Dollars in grants and loans provided to 27 low-resource island states that are particularly vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change. The UAE is also considered a pioneer in the use of carbon-free energy sources in the region, including peaceful nuclear energy, as it became the first country in the Middle East to add nuclear energy to its electrical grid when the first plant in Barakah was commercialized last year.

The country is also exploring the possibility of producing green and blue hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Coalition, and is also committed to developing a sustainable market for hydrogen as a source of fuel through international partnerships between the public and private sectors. In addition to energy, the UAE is looking to participate in climate solutions in the agricultural sector, which accounts for about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Last month, in cooperation with the United States and 8 other countries, it launched the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” with the aim of increasing investments in research and development and accelerating innovation. In sustainable agricultural practices to meet the nutritional requirements of a growing global population with an emphasis on reducing environmental impacts.