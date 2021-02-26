In the UAE, God has blessed us with wise leadership, an innovative government, and a people who are always looking to anticipate the future with positivity, optimism and happiness. During the past period, the government shed light on the activities of “Emirates Innovates 2021”, in which governmental, semi-governmental and private institutions and individuals participated. Innovation has become one of the pillars. It is fundamental to the national development process in the UAE, and the government has presented a creative vision to make innovation one of the pillars on which the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ agenda is based.

The family is the first incubator for innovation, as it is the one that grows in its environment the creative and innovative ideas of the child, and the family is the laboratory through which the child embodies his creativity and innovations, hence the family’s awareness of the importance of innovation and its role in encouraging the child to unleash his ideas and innovations represents a fundamental basis for the success of these Ideas and their exit to the ground.

The school is also the second incubator for childhood innovations and innovations, hence the interest from our wise leadership in early childhood, and the related initiatives and projects that open up future prospects for this dear class of society.

Early childhood education differs in its philosophy and mission, and bears the peculiarity of providing an environment that stimulates creativity, innovation, distinction and leadership for this group that forms the future leaders of tomorrow’s societies.

The success of the United Arab Emirates in making innovation a way of life and a societal culture for various governmental and private agencies and individuals represents a qualitative leap towards crossing with distinction and leadership in the “next fifty”, as the UAE always seeks to strengthen its position in the world of tomorrow and the digital age, through national cadres. Specialist, creative and innovative, with a creative vision, and an ambition that embraces ideas that paint a bright map for a future in which innovation becomes the title of life. It is our duty as educators and parents to instill a culture of innovation in the souls of children at an early age, and the first successful steps in this regard is to encourage sons and daughters to express the idea without fear or shame, so how many ideas and innovations of prominent scientists came spontaneously and found their way into the laboratories of science and life After that, we must not underestimate the idea, vision, or suggestion proposed by the son or daughter within the family, and the same applies to the teacher and teacher in the school, as we should encourage the student or student to present his opinion, and present the idea or proposal in an atmosphere Among the positivity in which the student feels his value as a person with a vision, his proposal, idea, or vision may one day be a new bridge, crossing through society and the world to new horizons in daily life.

Innovation requires us to have an environment full of hope, positivity, encouragement, and a bright future looking ahead.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

