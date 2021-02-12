A thousand congratulations to the nation of the Emirates and its people, and to everyone who contained it with the abundance of its love, care and peace established on this earth, which the Creator blessed with the most benevolent and benevolent “may God have mercy on him” and by the rulership of his successors and did not differ from his virtues and dreams. They embraced his commandments with love and loyalty. In its possession of all kinds of science, development, innovation, invention, technology and architecture with which they built all this architectural charm, which amazes everyone who sees it with its beauty and the arts of its reconstruction, and they have established all these sciences in the curricula of schools, institutes and universities, to advance knowledge, innovation and industrialization, to make successive generations through the course of years aware And discover the secrets and secrets of life on this unique planet among the planets of the universe, in order to develop and elevate the Emirati and Arab present to the runways of the bright future.

The “Hope Probe” that was launched on July 20, 2020 to discover the planet Mars, which took a seven-month journey to it, and reached its orbit on Tuesday on February 9, 2021, according to what was published by all the various Emirati media outlets, to discover this promising red planet on its earth. The UAE is the path of Arab history as the first Arab country to seek space with science and experimentation, to reveal the mysteries and secrets of Mars, and as the fifth country in the world after the United States and Russia, the European Space Agency, India and China, and this probe will not be the only one that the UAE sends to discover the planet Mars, because this name « Probe of Hope »refers to an experiment further and deeper in meaning and significance.

We know and realize that great aspirations are extremely high in yearning, creativity and challenging the impossible, which lie in the minds and aspirations of our creative rulers and their wise leadership of the UAE and its people, and inevitably they will innovate for them many and varied hopes for experimentation and innovation, their realization and achievement with all means of science to reach the goals of development from the present to the future.

The Union of the Seven Emirates is not a vessel of hopes for the rise from planet Earth to a planet that shines high in the sky, indicating the desire to set out to it with a probe of hope to discover reasons for life on its land, but it is always going on and using all the means of science and technology, invented by mankind in some countries, east and west, To achieve, develop and fulfill all the hopes and dreams of the Emirates for development in all areas of life, present and future, on its blessed land, and here I am playing on happiness and joy with this remarkable and historical achievement that proved that «the UAE is the country of the impossible».