Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Three international references specialized in monitoring international competitiveness figures ranked the UAE among the top 20 globally in 12 indicators related to social development and quality of life during the year 2020. Monitoring carried out by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics for the reports of these international references shows that the UAE ranked first in the world In 4 indicators, including the small number of people in relation to the population in terms of poverty at its various levels, issued by the Legatum Institute within the Prosperity Index Report 2020. The UAE also ranked first in the world in the lack of living ratio, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook for the year 2020 as issued by the International Development Institute. Administrative, which gave the UAE the second rank in the number of elderly people who enjoy state care.

The UAE ranked fourth in the world with the poverty rate at the national poverty line, according to the Prosperity Index 2020 report also issued by the Legatum Institute, which also ranked the UAE 13th globally in the index of funds donated to charitable causes. In the quality of life indicators, the country was ranked 15th according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook, as well as the same rank, according to the Global Talent Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development. The country also ranked 15th globally in the social mobility sector, as monitored by the report of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index issued by INSEAD. And it ranked 17th in the highest income-adjusted Gini coefficient index, according to the Sustainable Development Goals Index issued by the Bertelman Steven Foundation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

This competitive achievement, which ranks the UAE among the top twenty in 12 indicators, is highly responsive to the objectives of the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, as implemented in Vision 2021, and ambitious in the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071. It is noteworthy that the National Strategy for Quality of Life, which was approved in June 2019, it had been placed at the forefront of the federal government’s goals to make the UAE a global leader in the field of quality of life and enhance its position to be the first globally in the comprehensive concept of integrated quality of life. The international institutions with reference in monitoring quality of life mechanisms and documenting their results, the UAE is in a distinguished position, as it has attached its national strategy to a national council for quality of life and a national observatory aimed at supporting decision-making, policy development, and establishing training programs enhanced by an academy to serve future generations. In the institutional celebration of the state of happiness, the federal government set the 20th of March each year to review and enhance the achievements of the community happiness strategy in all its categories, as they are monitored accurately and objectively.

The latest national survey for happiness and quality of life, as it was launched by the Ministry of Community Development and the Quality of Life Council, showed that 93% of the UAE residents and residents feel satisfied and proud to live in the UAE. The survey numbers in its latest version also showed that 82% are satisfied with government services, compared to 92% who feel safe while walking alone at night, while 84% are satisfied with their family relationships, and 80% of the country’s residents live a purposeful life and are optimistic about the future. Early this year, the Cabinet approved the “National Policy for Digital Quality of Life” in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 in its strategic objectives, which ensure full participation in preparing society with skills, knowledge and behaviors that respond to rapid changes and create the future from a site of trust and a positive identity with meaningful digital interaction.