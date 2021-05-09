The UAE is among the top 20 countries in the world in 13 indicators related to entrepreneurship

Five specialized international institutions ranked the UAE among the top twenty countries around the world in 13 indicators for the entrepreneurship sector during the year 2020, which reflects the correctness of the state’s approach to the policies it has followed during the past period to develop the sector and enhance its leadership. The international reports that granted the UAE advanced positions in the competitiveness indicators of the entrepreneurial sector worldwide – as monitored by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics – included both the Global Competitiveness Yearbook and Travel and Tourism Competitiveness, the Competitiveness Report 4.0, in addition to the Global Digital Competitiveness and Ease of Doing Business reports. The reports of international institutions show their consensus on the UAE’s success in providing all the legislation and procedures that would support entrepreneurship in the country, whether on the level of corporate flexibility or the availability of investment capital and the distinctive environment for the establishment of small and medium enterprises, in a manner that exceeds what is provided by many of the countries that are classified Within the list of major global economies, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and other countries. Through the 13 international competitiveness indicators that have been monitored in the sector, it is evident that the UAE succeeded in achieving second place in the world in entrepreneurship, according to the rankings of the Global Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development during the year 2020, while the World Economic Forum’s report ranked it fourth in The venture capital availability index and ranked fifth in the growth of innovative companies. The UAE ranked sixth in the world in the indicators of corporate resilience and investment capital, according to the Global Digital Competitiveness Report, and the same rank in the index of changing market conditions. The country ranked seventh in the Attitudes Toward Entrepreneurial Risk Index and eighth in the number of days to start a business, according to the Tourism and Travel Competitiveness Report, and the country ranked ninth globally in the Small and Medium Enterprises Index and the same rank in the Capital Cost Index, while it ranked tenth in the Corporate debt index and eleventh in the total early stage entrepreneurship activity index. It is noteworthy that the successes achieved by the UAE in entrepreneurship during the past year have contributed to its classification among the list of the best pioneering experiences in the world in the sector, which has been supported by an attractive and integrated legislative system and innovative initiatives and programs aimed at encouraging entrepreneurial projects and accelerating their growth, in a manner that makes them a locomotive Growth and a major contributor to increasing the state’s non-oil GDP.