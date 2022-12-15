The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation announced the results of the “Global Knowledge Index 2022” during the activities of the “Knowledge Youth Forum”, which was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and a member of the Dubai Council, in cooperation with the United Nations Program United Development.

The index covered 132 countries, including 11 Arab countries, and its scope included 155 variables.

And it stated that the United Arab Emirates ranked first in the Arab world and 25th in the world according to its results, followed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman, with an average score of 58.9 in the global index, while the global average reached 46.5.

The UAE also ranked first in the world on 18 variables and sub-axis, and entered the list of the top 10 in 54 variables and sub-axis. In the field of education, the country ranked first, in the field of economy, it ranked 11, while it ranked 15th in the field of information and communication technology, 29th in development, research and innovation, 30th in pre-university education, and 44th in the field of education. Higher education axis, and 46th place in the enabling environment axis.

The Global Knowledge Index consists of seven composite sub-indicators that focus on the performance of six vital knowledge sectors: pre-university education, technical education and vocational training, higher education, information and communication technology, research, development and innovation, and the economy, in addition to a sub-index on the enabling environment that diagnoses the context. Social, political, economic, health and environmental incubator for these sectors.

The Global Knowledge Index sheds light on the strengths and weaknesses of the countries whose performance it measures, and also focuses on the relationship between knowledge and development to keep pace with the constant changes and developments in the world. Being the only indicator that measures knowledge in the countries of the world, it constitutes an important addition to the global knowledge base related to building development indicators, as it works to provide diverse and reliable data that helps countries and their decision-makers understand real changes and challenges and how to confront them, and thus anticipate the future and its possible paths.

The Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge, Jamal bin Huwaireb, stressed the importance of the index in finding solutions to the problems and challenges facing the countries of the world, especially the Arab countries that suffer from the problem of unavailability or lack of updating data.