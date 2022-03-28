The Executive Director of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, Dirk Hasted, stated that the educational loss of the UAE is limited during the pandemic compared to the rest of the world, as a result of the tremendous efforts made by the state to switch to distance education, and to provide all educational means and resources that made students organize learning Throughout the days of the pandemic with complete success, and supporting students during their educational journey, as this data contributes to the plans and initiatives developed by educational authorities to overcome educational loss during the pandemic.

A recent study revealed that the percentage of teachers in the UAE who were able to teach their students remotely was 81% of the total teachers in the country, 1% used hybrid education, and 16% preferred real education, while teachers who were unable to teach their students remotely were less from 2%.

The International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement announced the results of the UAE in a study by “Reds International”, which is supervised by the association and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the study aims to measure the extent of dispersal and calculate educational loss among students during distance education during the “Covid” pandemic. 19”, in a way that contributes to developing constructive recommendations, planning joint projects and initiatives, among local educational authorities, and enabling the UAE to achieve the indicators of the national agenda.

The results of the evaluation were announced yesterday, at a forum hosted by Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Licensing and Quality Sector, Dr. Hassan Al Muhairi, the Executive Director of the Society, Dirk Hasted, and the Director of Programs and Policies at UNESCO , Hong Lee.

The study showed that 92% of UAE students have more than one means of distance learning, such as the Internet, computers and smart phones, while 22% of principals believe that physical education is better for people of determination and lower-level students during the pandemic, as plans have been prepared to enhance their scientific levels. The results indicated that 86% of the country’s students feel confident in performing their duties during distance learning through the support provided by the school and at home, and that the students’ confidence reached 85% in their ability to perform their duties independently, and the study showed that 96% of teachers in The state found that they feel supported by their leaders and colleagues during the distance learning phase of the Corona pandemic, while 94% of teachers saw that distance education required them to change the methods of teaching and explaining to students.

Al Hammadi praised the role of (UNESCO) and the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, for their distinguished contributions in the field of education around the world, and for their invaluable support to the educational team in the UAE over the years during which they worked together on several projects, such as international trends in the study of mathematics and science , the international study to measure the progress of reading in the world, and the Reds, and thanked Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University for hosting this important event.

He stressed that studies and statistics help in analyzing the current situation, and benefiting from data and results in developing and improving the educational system, in line with national aspirations and highlighting the size of the effort made by the state to ensure that all students have access to education, and to reduce the impact of the pandemic on students’ achievements.

best practices

Hong Lee, Director of Programs and Policies at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), confirmed that UNESCO promotes best practices to reduce educational losses among students, and works with educational authorities to provide research, workshops and supporting data to support educational institutions and adopt ideas.

• 92% of UAE students have more than one means of distance learning.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

