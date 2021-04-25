Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE has strengthened its leadership position in the global competitiveness indicators lists for the banking sector and monetary policy, after it succeeded in securing a place for it in the list of the top 10 internationally in 11 sector indicators during the year 2020, which reflects the flexibility and attractiveness of the policies it follows in this sector, which It is considered an essential pillar in supporting the comprehensive economic growth of the country.

The monitoring documented by the records of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics shows that the international references that ranked the UAE among the top players in the banking and monetary policy sector included the Global Digital Competitiveness Report issued by the International Development Institute, in addition to the Global Competitiveness Report 4.0 issued by the World Economic Forum.

The list of international references included the Prosperity Index report issued by the Legatum Institute and the Global Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development. Four international reference institutions specializing in competitiveness awarded the UAE first place in four sub-indicators related to the banking sector and monetary policy during the year 2020, which are the absence of credit gap index in addition to the depth of credit information, and the freedom to own bank accounts in foreign currencies, in addition to the first place in the index Restrictions on financial transactions. According to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, the UAE was ranked fifth in the credit index, while it ranked sixth in the world in the banking and financial services index according to the Digital Competitiveness Report, as well as the Global Competitiveness Yearbook.

The UAE ranked seventh in the confidence in financial institutions index, according to the Prosperity Index report issued by the Legatum Institute, and ranked the same in the Central Bank policy index, the exchange rate stability index, as well as the interest payment index, according to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook. It is noteworthy that the comparative reading of what the UAE has achieved in the competitiveness indicators in many sectors during the past period has become an unprecedented record of record achievements, whether at the international or regional level, with the support of the distinguished economic and financial policies that were provided by the federal government in the country established On the challenge and eloquence in comprehensive sustainable development.