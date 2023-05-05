The UAE continues to consolidate its global position with the certification of international institutions, which indicate the development of all sectors in the country, including industry and advanced technology, as these certificates, classifications and numbers are an international reference that enhances the position of the country in particular, as they come on the basis of detailed studies of the reality of countries, their achievements, and their plans, And its ability to enhance its competitiveness amid economic transformations.

In a new achievement, the UAE occupied a distinguished position in the Technology and Innovation Report 2023 issued by the United Nations, which came under the title “Opening Green Windows: Technological Opportunities for a Low Carbon World.” 42 in the year 2021 to 37 in the year 2023, in terms of the “Frontier Technology Readiness” index. The UAE came in the first group of the “high” classification, which represents a national achievement added to the record of achievements in the technology and innovation file.

In the following report, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, monitors the importance of these classifications, which confirm the ability of the UAE to proceed with achieving its goals and turn them into a tangible reality, especially since the national strategy for industry and advanced technology aims to empower the industrial sector in the country and raise its contribution to the gross domestic product. It is the most prominent plan for developing the industrial sector in the UAE, enhancing its contribution to stimulating the national economy and developing technology, anticipating the future, and adopting technological solutions in it on the basis of innovation and investment in new industries that focus on employing various technologies.

The strategy focuses on stimulating innovation and adopting advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, and supporting strengthening the country’s position as a global destination for pioneering future industries. The role of advanced technology in anticipating solutions to future challenges.

The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology achieved great success in promoting the adoption of advanced technology and stimulating innovation in the industrial sector, through the adoption by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the industrial technological transformation index, which measures the digital maturity of factories and industrial facilities and their sustainability, and formulates a road map for industrial technological transformation. With the aim of enhancing awareness of the concepts of the fourth industrial revolution, determining the level of readiness of industrial facilities, setting priorities in adopting technology and making recommendations for each factory for technological transformation related to sustainability, and it includes a number of incentives aimed at supporting companies in adopting advanced technology, such as adding a 5 percent premium to technology. Advanced in the national added value equation, which allows companies to obtain priority in government contracts.

The bonus was added with the aim of encouraging industrial companies in the country to adopt advanced technology, fourth industrial revolution solutions, and sustainable industrial solutions. The ministry will also work to qualify and train a number of citizens to visit factories and conduct assessments. This indicator also helps accelerate the technological transformation of factories, in addition to providing the possibility Developing a road map for the industrial technological transformation of companies, and setting a time frame for its implementation.

On the other hand, 175 factories were supported by developing a road map for their technological transformation, by evaluating the digital maturity index, bringing the total supported factories to 275, and the results of the year 2022 showed that the companies that were evaluated within the framework of the Fourth Industrial Revolution program “Industry 4.0 » It will invest approximately 750 million dirhams in advanced technology solutions, as the ministry has identified and supported 14 national and international factories operating in the country within the category of industrial beacons as pioneering facilities in adopting applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This new international classification reinforces the global view of the UAE in the field of technology and adoption Advanced technologies, and it comes in light of technological initiatives under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, most notably the Technology Transformation Program, which supports the digital transformation of the industrial sector, stimulates innovation and integrates advanced technology into the industrial business environment in the Emirates, and the program aims to launch 1000 qualitative technological projects by the year 2031, increasing the value of exports of technological products by about 15 billion dirhams annually, and adding 110 billion dirhams to the annual gross domestic product.

The UAE presents a global model in terms of cooperation with international institutions in various fields, specifically industrial, and related to promoting the uses of technology and its solutions, and supporting innovation. The most recent of these agreements was between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization «UNIDO» Signing a joint declaration for cooperation in efforts to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals during the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to achieving sustainable economic development goals, and its directions to enhance climate action efforts in order to achieve neutrality climatic.

The Ministry’s strategic objectives enhance the growth and development of the national industrial sector by relying on advanced technology solutions, the competitiveness of the local product, and the promotion of the UAE as a competitive regional and global industrial center, with preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE. This contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of local manufacturing activities and their adoption of sustainable practices and advanced technology solutions.

In this regard, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) ranked the UAE first in the Arab world in the Competitive Industrial Performance Report for the year 2022, during which the country has made great strides over the past seven years, rising from 51st place in 2015 to rank 31 in the year 2022, and this evaluation is based on two main axes, the added manufacturing value axis, and the manufacturing exports axis, which measure performance in three main dimensions that include manufacturing capacity, production and export capacity, technological depth and development, and global impact, as technology is one of the most important dimensions that have been implemented on Evaluation basis.

The new classification coincides with the Year of Sustainability 2023, which aims, among its objectives, to promote sustainability and efficient resource management, as technology is one of the most important means of sustainability and preserving the environment, and various energy resources, through technological solutions and the employment of technologies, especially since the COP28 Conference of the Parties calls for The need to focus on reducing emissions in light of the increase in global energy needs, and the increasing importance of technological solutions, in order to reduce these emissions, with other solutions such as renewable energy, as the United Arab Emirates is a leading international model in this field, through actual measures, and adopting And the implementation of initiatives, including the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which focuses on clean energy solutions, most of which depend on technologies and technological solutions.