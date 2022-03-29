This came through the keynote speech delivered by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, at the official opening ceremony of the 2022 Regional Climate Week, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, and hosted by the UAE.

Al Jaber stressed that the UAE adopts a comprehensive and balanced approach to climate action and the energy transition, pointing to the country’s track record in climate action, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

He added, “In line with the vision of our leadership, and based on its pioneering role in responsible energy production, the UAE has a realistic and positive view of the future, and deals with challenges with a proactive approach.”

He reviewed many examples of this methodology, saying: “The UAE stopped gas flaring operations thirty years before the World Bank became aware of the need to do so, and the UAE is one of the lowest countries in the world in terms of methane emissions in the hydrocarbon industries at 0.01 percent, and that was 20 years ago. The UAE is one of the pioneering countries in the technology of capturing, using and storing carbon dioxide on an industrial scale, prior to its adoption by (the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) as a main method for carbon removal.The UAE is the first country to use electricity generated from carbon-free energy in hydrocarbon production processes.

“The UAE was the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Climate Agreement, and the first country to commit to reducing emissions on an economic scale, as well as the first country to announce a strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050,” the minister added.

Al Jaber explained that: “The UAE plays a leading role in these areas, which focuses on finding practical solutions to the challenges associated with climate change, and views these challenges as opportunities for growth that must be taken advantage of.” Effective efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change, calling on the international community to provide adequate and sustainable financing for climate action.

“The international community has yet to deliver on its pledge, made more than a decade ago, to provide $100 billion a year in financing to support climate action in developing countries. We need to set ambitious goals for the future, and start addressing the implications of climate change as potential risks,” he said. on global security.

On the UAE’s contribution to financing global climate action, Al Jaber said: “The UAE has provided more than $1 billion to support climate action in more than 40 countries. Through our experience and expertise, we have noticed that providing concessional financing at the beginning encourages the provision of private financing.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Al-Jaber presented an open invitation on behalf of the UAE to governments, the private sector, financial institutions and representatives of civil society, to participate in finding practical, thoughtful and logical solutions to both reduce the repercussions of climate change and promote economic growth, saying: “We may not choose one without the other, and I I am sure that we can and must make progress in both areas.”

Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa region aims to accelerate cooperation and integrate climate action into efforts and initiatives to recover from the Corona pandemic.