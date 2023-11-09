The UAE tops the list of countries working to accelerate the global transformation towards sustainable food and agricultural systems, which will be at the core of the agenda of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), scheduled to be held at Expo Dubai during the period from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The importance of this Emirati movement is highlighted by what was stated in the “State of Food and Agriculture 2023” report issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), last Monday, which revealed that the current agricultural and food systems in the world impose huge hidden costs on health, the environment and society, including Equivalent to at least $10 trillion a year.

The report, which included an “innovative analysis” that included 154 countries, indicated that the largest hidden costs (more than 70%) arise from unhealthy dietary patterns, which contain a high percentage of ultra-processed foods, fats and sugars, which lead to obesity and non-communicable diseases. It causes losses in labor productivity. The report explained that one fifth of the total costs are related to the environment, arising from greenhouse gas and nitrogen emissions, land use change, and water use, as this problem affects all countries without exception.

During the recent period, the UAE launched a group of initiatives that contribute to moving the global transition towards sustainable food and agricultural systems, and accelerate the pace of achievement and progress in it.

Last July, the “COP28 Program for Food and Agriculture Systems” was announced, which aims to strengthen efforts to transform global food and agricultural systems. The COP28 Presidency called on all members of the international community to increase commitment to scaling up solutions, with a focus on investment. Strengthening partnerships towards transformative ideas.

By announcing the new programme, the Conference Presidency encourages all countries of the world to sign the Leaders’ Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action, in which countries commit to food systems transformation and pledge to seek innovative and ambitious solutions to food-related issues.

In addition, through its program, the COP28 Presidency calls on a group of stakeholders, companies, farmer organizations, producer organizations and other non-governmental actors in the food and agricultural sectors to accelerate existing initiatives across food systems, agriculture and climate action, through production and consumption and confronting food loss and waste. .

The UAE is at the forefront of countries supporting global agricultural innovation and research through the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” initiative, which it launched in cooperation with the United States of America and other partners, which targets the investment sector in innovation and technology within the agricultural sector, with the aim of uncovering opportunities to mitigate climate change and adapt. With it effectively, meeting the food needs of the expanding population in areas suffering from resource pressures, and stimulating economic growth.

The initiative has witnessed significant growth, as investments increased from eight billion dollars in November 2022 to about 13 billion dollars currently.

The initiative seeks to enhance the economic contribution of the agricultural sector and provide greater job opportunities in this vital sector, which provides more than two billion job opportunities and provides food to all the inhabitants of the planet.

Last May, during the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” summit in Washington, the UAE joined the “Agricultural Development Initiative, led by the United Kingdom, which essentially seeks to make sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture the most attractive and reliable option for farmers around the world by the year 2030.

At the local level, the UAE has a successful and distinguished experience in providing sustainable food and agricultural systems, through investment in organic agriculture, vertical agriculture, artificial intelligence and robotics solutions, and hydroponics.

In this context, a group of major projects in the country stand out, including the largest vertical farm in the world, “Bastanak”, which was established in a joint project between the Emirates Flight Catering Company and “Crop One”, which is based in the United States of America, and Wadi. Food technology in Dubai, and the “AeroFarms AgX” farm, the latest advanced indoor vertical farm, focusing on scientific research and development in the UAE and the Middle East.

The Emirates Bio Farm in Abu Dhabi is the largest organic farm in the country, producing more than 60 types of local organic products during the season, in addition to more than 1,200 organic eggs daily.

The farm welcomes health-conscious families and individuals, and is visited by many people who want to learn about sustainable food systems, or even spend a day out, to learn where their food comes from.

It is worth noting that the National Strategy for Food Security 2051 aims to develop sustainable local production enabled by technology for the entire value chain, and to establish smart technologies in food production.

