As the UAE receives the “World Food Day”, the UAE has proven that it is a leading country in the issue of food and food security at all levels, by adopting a number of policies, legislation, laws, regulations and programmes, adopting initiatives and building facilities and facilities that serve this file.
And because the “number one” has become a registered mark in the name of the UAE, and because the issue of food security has become sensitive and articulated as it is related to food self-sufficiency, it is credited to the state appointing, in 2017, the first minister of food and water security in the world, whose responsibilities include overseeing the development of quality infrastructure and logistics To enhance food security, conduct research, develop plans and apply modern technologies in this field, to support the achievement of the country’s centennial 2071, which aims to make the UAE the best country in the world in all fields.
To enhance the integration of federal and local authorities, the Cabinet launched the Emirates Food Security Council headed by the Minister of State for Food and Water Security and representatives from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Energy and Industry, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority , in addition to officials in government agencies in various emirates, to be a central platform for managing the food file within a common vision to face challenges and develop practical solutions to them.
4 years ago, the UAE government launched the “National Food Security Strategy” aimed at developing a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production, through the use of modern technologies and technology, enhancing local production, developing international partnerships to diversify food sources, and activating legislation and policies that contribute In improving nutrition and reducing waste to ensure food security in all circumstances and stages. This strategy includes 38 major short and long-term initiatives within the vision for the year 2051, through 5 strategic directions that focus on facilitating global food trade, diversifying food import sources, and identifying alternative supply plans that include 3 to 5 sources for each major food category.
Food safety is an essential element in the food security system of the UAE, which depends in meeting a large part of its food needs on imports from abroad, as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment works with its partners, through the National Food Safety Committee, to implement Federal Law No. 10 of 2015 regarding Food safety and its executive regulations, which include strict controls and standards to ensure food safety, the establishment and development of systems for control and inspection of food and its facilities and across border crossings, the establishment of a national system for food accreditation and registration, in addition to the establishment of a rapid alert system for food and feed at all stages of the food chain, and the development of mechanisms for exchanging information on at the national and global levels, and enhancing community awareness of proper nutritional practices.
