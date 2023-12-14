The UAE is a pioneer in the field of human rights
Four days ago, the world celebrated International Human Rights Day, which falls on December 10, the date on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This declaration is the most important human rights document that dealt with human rights from a global perspective, and reinforced the concepts of dignity and indifference. Discrimination, and the values associated with them, such as equality, justice, and the rule of law.
This year's celebration marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration, and contributes to reminding us of the importance of respecting human rights, and stimulates motivation to build a world that promotes, respects and protects human rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights has remained an inspiration for all conventions, protocols, declarations, guidelines, codes of conduct, and for the constitutions of many countries of the world, including the United Arab Emirates.
Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has attached great importance to promoting and protecting human rights at the national level, deriving this from its cultural heritage, religious values, constitution and legislative system, which promote the principles of non-discrimination, justice, equality, respect for rights, and support for humanitarian and relief work, in line with the lofty principles that Called for by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, when he said: “The people of the UAE are the focus of the state’s attention and at the top of its priorities since its inception, and the approach to citizen happiness and care will remain the basis in all our plans for the future,” as His Excellency stated His Highness: “More than 200 nationalities actively and actively participate in the growth and development of our economy,” stressing that the country will continue its established approach to strengthening bridges of partnership and dialogue, and effective and balanced relations based on trust, credibility and mutual respect with the countries of the world to achieve stability and prosperity for all.
The UAE is a party to a number of basic international human rights conventions, namely the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the sale and exploitation of children, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Disability and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
During the last five years, the UAE has been keen to strengthen and develop its legislative system, and to continue its national efforts towards protecting human rights, as the state has adopted a number of important legislation, including, but not limited to, decree laws and federal laws regarding protection from domestic violence, insolvency, Protection of witnesses and the like, public health, civil procedures, juvenile offenders and those at risk of delinquency, those of unknown parentage, criminal procedures, regulation of labor relations and auxiliary service workers, personal status of non-Muslims, civil transactions and criminal procedures, penalties and combating human trafficking. The UAE is also currently reviewing a number of legislation, such as the Press and Publishing Law and the Rights of People with Special Needs Law, with the aim of bringing them into line with its international obligations in the field of human rights.
The UAE is keen to strengthen and develop its institutional structure for human rights. In this context, the state established the Permanent Committee for Human Rights in October 2019. The committee is the link of communication and coordination between all state agencies concerned with human rights affairs. The state also issued Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 regarding the “National Commission for Human Rights” as an independent institution with a legal personality concerned with protecting and promoting human rights, in accordance with the Paris Principles. The state has adopted several policies, strategies, plans and programs to promote and ensure the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms, in application of international best practices, as it adopted the National Plan on Women, Security and Peace, in implementation of Security Council Resolution 1325, which represents a qualitative leap in strengthening internationally recognized standards for women’s participation in The peace and security sectors, in addition to adopting the National Policy for Older Persons, the Gender Balance Strategy, the National Immunizations Policy, the National Family Policy, the Family Protection Policy, the National Food Security Strategy, and the Youth Engagement Strategy.
The country also adopted the UAE Centennial 2071, which constitutes a long-term government work program. The state is currently working on completing the draft National Human Rights Plan, which is supervised by the Permanent Committee for Human Rights, in cooperation with civil society institutions and the National Commission for Human Rights, which will undoubtedly constitute a future road map to support the progress achieved in the field of human rights. In the field of the health sector, the UAE has succeeded in establishing an integrated health care system that applies the best international practices, as it ranked first globally in 14 health indicators for the year 2022, and also ranked first in the Arab and Gulf countries in 6 other indicators, according to the 2021 Prosperity Index and the Talent Report. Global, and the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals Index Report.
With regard to education, the UAE has established an educational system that has topped the list of supporters of international efforts to provide appropriate education in societies suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions around the world, and launched the Literacy Eradication Challenge in the Arab World, which targets 30 million Arab youth and children until the year 2030. On the level Combating human trafficking crimes: The UAE, represented by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking Crimes, continues its efforts and commitment to alleviating the suffering of human trafficking victims, and promoting and protecting their rights, in order to put a final end to this phenomenon in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
In order to enhance the efforts of the UAE, and a practical translation of the vision it has pursued since its founding, the country introduced the National Tolerance Program with the aim of consolidating the values of tolerance, cultural pluralism and acceptance of others, and rejecting discrimination, hatred and intolerance in thought, education and behaviour. It also adopted the national policy to empower people with disabilities with the aim of achieving effective participation and equal opportunities in an inclusive society, ensuring a decent life for them and their families, launching the national platform for employing people of determination and adopting a government policy for their employment. The elderly also enjoy an integrated system of support and care that guarantees them a decent life, as the government adopted the federal law regarding the rights of senior citizens and residents, guaranteeing them the right to be protected from exposure to violence, abuse, and neglect, the right to a qualified environment, housing, education, and work, and the right to obtain services. Social.
Believing in the great role played by contract workers in the country, and their contributions to the development process, the UAE has undertaken a wide range of legislative and regulatory reforms, and provided proactive services to ensure the protection of workers’ rights, the most important of which is the issuance of a federal decree law regulating labor relations, which brought about a structural transformation in The labor market, and facilitated the issue of freedom of movement between jobs for workers. The state also ensured, through the integrated legislative framework, coverage of workers’ rights in terms of necessary health care, maternity and sick leave of various types, and developed an integrated framework to cover cases of total and partial disability, guaranteeing workers’ rights in all laws regulating work in the state, in addition to launching the unemployment insurance system.
The UAE has ratified nine International Labor Organization conventions, including six conventions in the 1998 Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. UAE laws also require paid vacations, rest days, medical insurance, accommodation, provision of meals, possession of personal ID cards, and access to free legal support. Regarding the empowerment of women, the UAE Constitution guarantees equal rights between women and men. Women hold leadership positions in the UAE government, the private sector, and civil society, and they represent the country in major international forums, including the United Nations.
The UAE is ranked first in the Arab world and eleventh in the world in the Gender Equality Index for 2022 issued by the United Nations Development Programme. According to the Global Gender Gap Report issued by the World Economic Forum for 2022, the UAE ranks first in the Arab world in achieving gender balance. The UAE is keen to strengthen its cooperation with various United Nations organs and mechanisms concerned with human rights, both contractual and non-contractual, and with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, by providing annual voluntary contributions and donations to support United Nations funds, including – but not limited to – supporting the United Nations Fund. Trust Fund to support the activities of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, the Voluntary Fund for Participation in the Universal Periodic Review Mechanism, and the Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Project.
In its capacity as a member of the UN Security Council (2022-2023) and the Human Rights Council in Geneva (2022-2024), the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation and constructive dialogue, and strengthen partnerships between countries by consolidating relations between members of the Council, enhancing inclusivity, stimulating innovation, and building resilience. And secure peace. In conclusion, the hope is that all actors in the field of human rights will make a greater effort to spread awareness of the values and rights contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in order to enable everyone to be aware of the values of human rights, as respecting, promoting and protecting human rights begins with awareness and deep understanding. The UAE will remain committed to promoting human rights principles at the national and international levels through its foreign policies that support global initiatives, pledges and organizations concerned with consolidating rights and freedoms and achieving sustainable development.
His Excellency Ambassador Jamal Jama Al-Musharrekh*
*Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva.
#UAE #pioneer #field #human #rights
Leave a Reply