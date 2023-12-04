Protecting the marine environment and maintaining the sustainability of its natural resources is one of the most prominent priorities in the UAE’s strategy since its inception, given its close connection to the ancient cultural heritage of the people of the country, and their close relationship with the sea, through fishing and trade trips east and west.

Over the past five decades, the UAE has worked to enhance the protection of the marine environment through an integrated system of efforts represented in rehabilitating and preserving natural marine habitats, and enhancing them with innovative types of artificial habitats to raise the level of fish stocks, protect them from the risk of depletion, and preserve them for future generations. These initiatives include an advanced legislative system that sets strict limits to confront the dangers of pollution in the marine environment and avoid any form of overfishing. The oceans are the largest regulator of climate, as they absorb about 30% of the carbon dioxide emitted and more than 90% of the heat resulting from global warming. They represent a vital source of nutrients and proteins for billions of people every day. The oceans, which cover more than two-thirds of the Earth’s surface, also lead to It also plays a major role in life on the planet, by mitigating the effects of climate change, and contributes to eliminating poverty by providing opportunities for sustainable living and decent work. More than three billion people depend on marine and coastal resources as a means of supporting their livelihood.

Ambition Alliance

In 2019, the UAE joined the High Ambition Alliance, which aims to protect at least 30% of the world’s lands and oceans by 2030. It also joined in October 2020 – in order to achieve the same goal – the Global Oceans Alliance launched by the United Kingdom, with the aim of enhancing the protection of The oceans and marine environment globally are facing pressures, such as pollution, climate change, and overfishing, because they represent an important economic and environmental value for achieving sustainability for the planet, as the UAE is the first country to join the coalition in the Middle East.

The Global Ocean Alliance – whose membership includes 32 countries so far – calls for the protection of at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, through the expansion of marine protected areas.

To enhance its global presence in the field of ocean protection, the country hosted the World Ocean Summit in 2019, which was organized for the first time in the Middle East.

Effective solutions

The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues until the 12th of this month in Expo City Dubai, seeks to review the challenges facing the marine environment and develop effective solutions that contribute to protecting it from the repercussions of climate change. This is in line with the “National Sustainability” campaign. » Which was recently launched in conjunction with preparations for the conference, aiming to spread awareness about environmental sustainability issues, encourage community participation, and support national strategies related to climate action, in order to achieve a positive impact on individuals’ behavior and responsibilities, leading to an environmentally conscious society. The UAE occupies an advanced position in international indicators for the protection and health of the oceans, as it topped the countries of the Asian continent in the classification of the Ocean Health Index for the year 2019, as it is the Asian country most working to preserve the health of the oceans. It also ranked 15th in the ocean lack of pollution index in the index report. Prosperity, and ranked 20th in the Ocean Health Index goal – clean water, within the Sustainable Development Goals Index issued by the Bertelmann Stifling Foundation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and it also maintained its global leadership in the category of marine protected areas, according to the Environmental Performance Index (EPI). ) Global, through its expansion of marine protected areas to reach 16 areas, representing more than 12% of the total coastal area of ​​the country, compared to a rate not exceeding 7.5%, which is the global average. The country has had world-leading efforts in rehabilitating natural marine habitats, as it employed innovation in experiments on cultivating 24 species of coral reefs that are resistant to heat and the effects of climate change, and building the largest coral reef park in the world that will be home to 1.5 million coral reefs, and continued cultivation. For thousands of mangroves.

An island of waste

The United Nations has warned that the oceans will be exposed to further pressures as a result of pollution by 2050, as they will contain more plastic than the fish in them. There is an island of plastic waste in the Pacific Ocean with an area of ​​about 1.6 million square kilometers, which was formed by the movement of sea currents that will pose a threat. For aquatic life, fish stocks, and biological diversity, in addition to practicing marine sports and eco-tourism activities in general.