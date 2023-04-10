Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE is proud of the charitable achievements made by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and what he gave to the peoples of the world, as he was very keen to find the necessary needs of the people, such as hospitals, schools, mosques, and infrastructure, to serve people, to enjoy a life Generous, and planting the seed of goodness throughout the Emirates and the world, until the UAE became one of the twenty most important donors of official development assistance in relation to the world’s gross national income, as Zayed’s sons continued the approach of tolerance and extending a helping hand to all. The model of humanitarian giving offered by the United Arab Emirates to the world began with its inception in 1971 and its principles were derived from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, which upholds the value of human solidarity and urges it.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, wrote a milestone in the efforts of humanitarian work worldwide, and laid the foundations for a promising and continuous path of foreign aid, extending a helping hand to every needy around the world, until it became an example and a role model in giving. Among the countries of the world, where Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, established during the year 1971 the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, to be of assistance to brothers and friends in contributing to development projects and growth for their people. In 1992, he also established the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, to be an extended arm in the fields of humanitarian giving within the country. Since its inception, the Foundation has succeeded in providing aid to more than 166 countries around the world, with a value of about two billion dirhams, which focused on health, education, relief and various aids, believing in its role in supporting the march of goodness and giving, and its assertion that man is the basis of any civilized process, and he is the center of all real progress. .

Since the founding of the state in 1971 until 2014, the total number of countries that have benefited from projects and programs presented by Emirati donor institutions has reached 178 countries around the world, and the value of this assistance amounted to 173 billion dirhams.

global capital

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was keen to institutionalize the foreign aid sector in order to improve the feasibility, enhance responsibility, and correct the process of giving, so that more than 40 donors and humanitarian and charitable institutions start from the UAE today, whose assistance covers all countries of the world and the needy and affected peoples. Sheikh Zayed was able to make the UAE a global capital of humanity and philanthropy, by institutionalizing humanitarian work, and giving it the character of inclusiveness, so that it is not limited to providing material assistance only, but extends to moving to areas of humanitarian crises, and direct interaction with its problems, which made the UAE always come At the forefront of countries and donors of foreign aid.

Throughout his life, Sheikh Zayed was known for his love of goodness and interest in humanitarian and charitable works, and he made a lot of giving, and recorded many outstanding contributions in the field of humanitarian work. .

global standing

According to the foreign aid report for the year 2021, the country has maintained its position for the tenth year in a row among the top twenty countries of major donors of official development aid relative to gross national income, and ranked 13th in the world, with a value of 5.68 billion dirhams, and precedes many donor countries such as Japan, Canada, Austria and others. And by measuring the efforts of UAE aid as official development aid, according to the new standards approved by the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2018 to measure donor efforts in official development assistance compared to gross national income by 0.7%, and the country has maintained achieving more than that percentage a year ago. 2013 to 2018. During 2021, the total value of UAE foreign aid amounted to 11.31 billion dirhams, with a growth rate of 10.4% compared to 2020, while the value of official development assistance amounted to 5.68 billion dirhams, and more than 46% of its official development assistance was allocated to support 38 countries from category of least developed countries.

The gallant knight 2

Among the most important urgent aid that the state initiated during the current year is Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” to help those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, which the state is still committed to implementing currently within the framework of the recovery and rehabilitation phase, during which 171 aircraft loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and supplies were flown. Medical, with a weight of 6510 tons.

The UAE has become an active element in international efforts to confront humanitarian challenges, and has become strongly present in the field of humanitarian aid and emergency and long-term relief assistance in all regions of the world, due to the variety of activities it performs in this context, which includes providing donations and financial and in-kind aid to the affected countries, whether in cooperation With United Nations organs, programs and funds, or through direct bilateral arrangements with those countries, and helping them build their national capabilities in facing future disasters.

Through the many humanitarian initiatives it launched, the UAE also provided aid and grants to the needy and the poor in various regions of the world, which was able to achieve many achievements at the local and global levels, as millions benefited from the programs implemented by the “initiative” over the past years.

In 2010, the World Bank issued a report entitled “40 years of development aid by Arab countries,” in which it indicated that the UAE is one of the most generous donor countries in the world in providing official development aid, as the country provided more than 12% of the total development aid. Arab official between 1973 – 2008.

The UAE is poised to increase its humanitarian relief efforts in the coming years to help people around the world. It has committed to allocating no less than 15% of its total foreign aid in this field, making it one of the largest donors in the field of humanitarian relief.

The UAE’s efforts in the field of humanitarian relief include direct and rapid response to emergencies, as well as contributions to multilateral organizations to alleviate the suffering of afflicted peoples.

aid categories

UAE foreign aid is divided into three categories: developmental, humanitarian, and charitable. Development aid refers to programs that aim to improve economic or social well-being, while humanitarian aid refers to activities that contribute to saving lives, including emergency response and relief operations, and includes charitable assistance. Projects of a religious or cultural nature. The UAE is committed to providing the basic needs in emergencies to those affected in the best ways, and this requires the provision of a large amount of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable segments, “women and children”, as this assistance is provided based on accepted and applicable international humanitarian principles.

Perhaps the UAE’s numerous initiatives to deal with the drought disaster that the Horn of Africa was exposed to in 2011 is evidence of this vital role. He made it a title of benevolence and benevolence, and earned its leadership and people appreciation and respect at the regional and global levels.

Over the past years, Emirati donors have mobilized emergency supplies and medical support for the victims of earthquakes, storms, floods and famines that struck Indonesia, the Philippines, Haiti, Pakistan and Somalia.