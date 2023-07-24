Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Diplomats and experts in international relations have praised the UAE’s active participation in the Rome International Conference on Irregular Migration, explaining that the UAE is one of the main partners in regional and international efforts aimed at developing partnerships and strengthening cooperation with various organizations of the international community to reduce waves of irregular migration and combat its dangerous repercussions.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, the experts stressed the importance of the efforts made by the UAE in the fields of providing economic, developmental, technical and humanitarian support to developing countries in order to help them achieve a stable and secure life for their people, which contributes significantly to reducing waves of irregular migration that constitute an explicit threat to international peace and security.

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, an expert in international relations affairs and former assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister, explained that the UAE’s participation in the Rome International Conference on Irregular Migration comes within the framework of its effective regional and international moves to support charters and treaties on regular and safe migration issues, and support ways to combat irregular migration, which has catastrophic repercussions that result in the loss of tens of thousands of migrants’ lives, in addition to its negative effects on many Mediterranean countries, whether at the Arab or European level.

Bayoumi told Al-Ittihad that the Rome International Conference on Irregular Migration witnessed a distinguished Arab presence, and at the forefront of the distinguished Arab presence was the participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which confirms the UAE’s keenness to participate in forums and conferences on the file of irregular migration, with the growing global interest in this file in light of international cooperation to put the thorny file on the international research table to find radical solutions to the growing crisis.

The former assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the Rome conference as it constitutes a platform for a wide dialogue on ways to combat irregular migration in light of the presence of criminal organizations that exploit migrants to make profits, as confirmed by the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, which puts the world in front of a major challenge that requires strengthening cooperation and joint coordination, which the UAE has called for a lot on many regional and international occasions as one of the main partners in the efforts aimed at developing partnerships and strengthening cooperation with organizations and countries working to reduce the phenomenon of irregular migration.

As for the former assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister for African affairs, and a member of the Committee of the Wise in COMESA, Ambassador Suad Shalaby, she explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s participation in the Rome International Conference on Irregular Migration is linked to its pivotal and active role at the regional and international levels, as a regional and global trade center, in addition to its distinguished geographical location between the three continents of the world, Asia, Europe and Africa, which makes it a key partner in addressing various issues and crises of the world, the most prominent of which is the migration crisis. irregularities, the repercussions of which have greatly exacerbated during the recent period.

A member of the Komisa Wise Committee touched on the discussions witnessed by the Rome Conference on the file of the development of the African continent, from which the majority of illegal immigrants come, which requires the international community to participate positively in work in order to improve the conditions of life in the African countries from which immigrants start, which is consistent with the policies of the UAE aimed at developing its relations with African countries that suffer from many crises that have exacerbated the crisis of irregular migration at the global level What starts from the pivotal role the UAE plays in sustainable development plans regionally and globally.

The Egyptian diplomat praised the UAE’s efforts to develop the economies of many African countries by establishing economic partnerships with them to exchange common interests and contribute to the development of the African continent, thus reducing the phenomenon of irregular migration.

For his part, Dr. Mokhtar Ghobashi, Vice President of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said that the Rome Conference embodies an important stage in the path of global efforts to contain waves of irregular migration with the aim of strengthening regional and international cooperation to combat the roots of the crisis by targeting criminal organizations responsible for irregular migration, and supporting refugees and migrants who have fled terrorism, famine and conflicts.