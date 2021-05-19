Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The remaining days since the end of May will witness the UAE and Dubai receiving more than 15 Asian teams seeking to prepare for the joint qualifying matches, which will be held in the combined championship system next June, in several countries in the region, after the UAE succeeded in combating the ‘Covid-‘ pandemic. 19 », and also ending the season with all competitions, which was concluded with partial public attendance of the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, days after the start of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Those teams chose Dubai, which imposes the most precautionary measures possible, as well as not imposing quarantine on clubs, teams or individuals, which made it the ideal location for camps before the start of the qualifying train in June, where at least 8 international friendly matches will be held in Dubai from 21 to 21 May 31.

The teams of Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, who are playing with the “White” Group G qualifiers hosted by Dubai, are flocking to start their camps before the start of the qualifiers, and two friendly matches are being prepared to face the “Al-Abyad” in the qualifiers from 3 to 15 June.

The Football Association contracted with the “EAST Sport” Sports Marketing Company, which has several branches between Dubai and Sweden, to organize national teams’ camps, and to arrange friendly meetings in Dubai, especially for our national team, where Malaysia plays with Kuwait on May 23, and then heads to Bahrain to face ” Red »May 28, and back to Dubai again.

Thailand is also playing two friendlies, the first against Oman, who is camping in Dubai on May 25, and the second with Tajikistan, who also arrives in Dubai to set up his camp in preparation for the Asian qualifiers, and Indonesia will play friendly with Afghanistan on May 25, before meeting Oman on the 29th of this month. As for Vietnam, the leader of our team, one buddy was satisfied on May 31, and the company in charge of hosting the teams is establishing a medical bubble for the teams that set up their camps in Dubai, to increase the security of its players before the qualifiers.

While Dubai is witnessing hosting some other teams that will not go through international experiences, such as Australia, whose preparatory camp is being held, in preparation for the joint qualifiers, in addition to the Uzbekistan national team, while Singapore plays only one experience.

The UAE had achieved great success in dealing with the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, in addition to hosting clubs and teams in recent periods, and establishing medical bubbles that did not witness any injuries, which made Dubai a target for the camps of the “Yellow Continent” teams.