Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the journey of giving and humanitarian work in the country is based on solid values ​​inspired by the legacy of Zayed Al Khair, and an enlightened vision followed by the wise leadership until it became an integral part of our history. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on the “X” platform yesterday quoted His Highness as saying: “On the “World Humanitarian Day”, the UAE celebrates a journey full of humanitarian giving to alleviate suffering and extend a helping hand to all those in need of support, assistance and relief around the world; this journey is based on solid values ​​inspired by the legacy of Zayed Al Khair and an enlightened vision followed by the wise leadership until it became an integral part of our history. The humanitarian crises that our world is witnessing today require us all to unite, cooperate and unify our efforts. A tribute to the makers of humanitarian work in the country and around the world, who translate through their work in the field the message of goodness extending from the Emirates to the entire world. Giving is a deep-rooted Emirati legacy, fueled by our belief that humanitarian work is a responsibility and a noble message that reflects our orientation towards building a more prosperous world that is more respectful of humanity.”

In addition, international leaders and organizations praised the UAE’s effective contributions to confronting humanitarian crises, considering it a model to be emulated in providing aid and coordinating international efforts.

Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, praised the strategic partnership with the UAE, adding: “The UAE is a key partner for WFP, providing invaluable support that helps us quickly reach those in need during crises. This collaboration ensures that we can achieve our humanitarian mission and secure food assistance for affected people.”

“Through its network of partnerships with specialized international organizations, the UAE has been able to support and secure the global food system as a strategic partner that has directly contributed to providing support and assistance to the most vulnerable groups, especially in light of food crises and humanitarian famines,” she said. “Its support and pioneering initiatives in addressing global food security challenges, and its approach to innovation and promoting sustainable food security solutions have been effective in delivering food aid to those in need in areas affected by conflicts and disputes through Emirati humanitarian agencies and organizations that are directly supervised by its wise leadership, given their important role in effectively empowering the efforts of humanitarian relief workers around the world.”

Humanitarian crises

For his part, Khaled Khalifa, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, praised the UAE’s unwavering support for those affected by crises, adding: “World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world is witnessing tragedies, wars and humanitarian crises that have deprived millions of people of the services they need to survive. Today, we express our solidarity with our colleagues in the humanitarian field and with the victims of conflicts and disasters, and our gratitude to partners who spare no effort to help those affected, such as the UAE, whose humanitarian contributions have been a beacon of hope for forcibly displaced persons and host communities in many countries. These efforts are reflected in the UAE’s comprehensive support, whether financial or in-kind, in addition to facilitating strategic partnerships. This pivotal role reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian programmes and providing aid, which contributes to strengthening the system of humanitarian work and support led by the UAE.”

On the other hand, the UAE continued its generous support for humanitarian programs targeting refugees in particular, providing full support to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to enhance its efforts in providing basic assistance. In addition, the UAE supported other humanitarian agencies that provide vital services such as education, healthcare, and social services to refugees in various regions. This highlighted the UAE’s commitment as one of the most prominent international donors, its determination to support humanitarian issues and enhance security and stability for affected communities.

vision

The International Humanitarian Affairs Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was established in January 2024 by federal decree to oversee international aid, development, charitable and humanitarian initiatives and policies, as well as develop a future vision for the UAE’s global humanitarian and charitable activities, and build implementation programmes and frameworks. The Council seeks to support areas of humanitarian and charitable work by harnessing the UAE’s resources, networks and expertise to open new opportunities for participation and partnership, and to achieve global development goals.