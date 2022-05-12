Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Yesterday, Thursday, the United Arab Emirates participated in the work of the first Arab ministerial meeting of ministers concerned with disaster reduction at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo. The state delegation was headed by Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Neyadi said during his speech at the ministerial meeting, that the UAE has achieved many goals in the field of emergency, which has strengthened its position regionally and internationally to be a global model, most notably the UAE experience in managing the Corona pandemic that swept the world.

His Excellency added that the UAE has followed international frameworks and strategies and their effects, which are implemented through specific time plans, in addition to the fact that the state has begun tangible efforts at the national and local levels, working to achieve these priorities and objectives planned and drawn for it in these frameworks and in accordance with the policies of The country’s strategies, development aspirations, strategic visions, and its connection with the sustainable development goals.

His Excellency pointed out that one of the most important priorities is to work on developing a tight national governance system that ensures the involvement of all stakeholders at all national and local levels with clear roles and responsibilities, and based on a national register of risks and natural threats resulting from human and technical activities, based on databases, geographical systems and numerical models. Multiple sources and technologies.

He pointed out that this system was crystallized with a unified national strategy, realizing the vision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, which is a safe and resilient country.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE is characterized by a unique and distinctive demographic structure, and enjoys the harmony and compatibility of society under the directives of the rational government, which pays high attention to including this society as one of the most important partners in management and reducing the repercussions of emergencies and disasters with a proactive approach based on instilling a high and conscious societal culture that realizes its role in the event of any occurrence mistakes.

He noted that the state also takes into account all the cultures and languages ​​of the community and addresses it in proportion to these facts, noting that the UAE initiated the establishment of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance in 2015, which aims to improve the work environment by ensuring that women are given equal opportunities in all sectors of the state. , the most important of which is the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management System, through which women have established their competence and competence in reducing disasters and their effects, stressing that this comes in belief in the pivotal role that the state attaches to the role of women and within its commitment to goals that enhance balance between all groups.

His Excellency said: The UAE affirms its commitment to climate action, and the country has included addressing this phenomenon as one of its main goals, in order to achieve sustainable development that is achieved within a package of plans and strategies that aim to build societal awareness of these climate changes, reduce them and adapt to them.

His Excellency indicated that the state is increasing the percentage of the contribution of renewable energy sources, enhancing the efficiency of energy production and consumption, and enhancing climate resilience in the main sectors of energy, infrastructure, health and the environment. The state is also seeking to adapt cities to climate change and disaster management.