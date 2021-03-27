Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Football Association received the delegation of the first Kuwaiti national team, which arrived in Dubai, in preparation for the establishment of a short preparatory camp, during which “Al-Azraq” would have a friendly experience against Lebanon on Monday evening in Dubai, as part of the teams’ preparations for the resumption of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The UAE and Dubai, in particular, have become an ideal destination for preparing the teams for the qualifiers, which are preparing to resume their journey, after an interruption of 18 months.

Oman, returning to the atmosphere of international matches, after a year-long hiatus during its preparatory camp in Dubai, played two matches, in the first with Jordan 0-0 at Maktoum bin Rashid Stadium, and in the second with India 1-1 at Dhiab Awana Stadium at the Football Association headquarters in Dubai.

On the other hand, “Nashama” played, in addition to the first experience against Oman, his second match against Lebanon, during which he excelled with the goal of Musa Al-Taamari in the 49th minute of the match that was held at Dhiab Awana stadium, before traveling to Bahrain for a third friendly.

Jordan is currently ranked second, in Group Two in the Asian Qualifiers in partnership with Kuwait, with 10 points from five matches each, while Australia tops the standings with 12 full points from four matches, compared to 3 points for Nepal and none for Taiwan.

On the other hand, Oman ranks second in Group E with 12 points from 5 games, four points behind Qatar, who played six games, compared to 4 points for Afghanistan, 3 for India and a point for Bangladesh.

India is preparing, after a 1-1 draw in the first friendly against Oman, for a second friendly against the Emirates on Monday, while the same day witnesses a confrontation with Kuwait and Lebanon, and last February witnessed, in turn, the establishment of international friendly experiences in Dubai, most notably the experiences of the Jordanian team against Uzbekistan 0-2, Tajikistan 0-1 and 2-0.