The UAE is a constant support to our Arab brothers
The UAE never hesitates to provide assistance and relief to sisterly Arab countries when they need it due to crises or natural disasters. The state has always been a pioneer in this context, and therefore it was not surprising that it jumped to be at the forefront of countries to provide assistance to the two sister countries, the Kingdom of Morocco and Libya, after the devastating earthquake that struck the former, and the hurricane and flood disaster that struck the latter.
In the Moroccan case, where a devastating earthquake measuring about 7 degrees on the Richter scale occurred about 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakesh, resulting in the death of about 3,000 people, the UAE was quick to declare its solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people, and responded as usual, and a few hours after… The occurrence of the earthquake led to sending humanitarian aid to relieve the afflicted, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, may God protect him, directed the operation of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to those affected, and to provide various forms of support to them, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims of the earthquake and their families, He affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Morocco and its standing by its brotherly people during these difficult times, which constituted a humanitarian initiative that once again reflects the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, and embodies the country’s approach to solidarity with its Arab brothers in the most difficult circumstances.
On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the Dubai Police rescue and ambulance teams to provide all types of assistance required to their colleagues in Morocco as quickly as possible, to mitigate the effects resulting from this disaster. Natural. With regard to the Libyan situation, the UAE was also at the forefront of countries that announced its support for the brotherly Libyan people, and was quick to aid them, following the strong storm that resulted in devastating floods that claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and left more than 7,000 missing, and massive destruction in many institutions. Infrastructure, as His Highness the President, may God protect him, directed the sending of urgent relief aid and search and rescue teams to confront the effects of this horrific disaster.
In fact, the UAE’s gift to help the brothers in both Morocco and Libya embodies its humanitarian policy approach and its continuous support for the Arab countries, and its efforts in this regard represent the values of permanent solidarity and continued support for the Arab brothers with whom the UAE has the closest relations, and our wise leadership is keen to consolidate these values. Relationships and improving them permanently.
There is no doubt that these great efforts made by the state in the field of relief and humanitarian aid in general are evidence of its keenness to strengthen and multiply its rapid relief response in difficult times and circumstances resulting from natural disasters by providing assistance of all kinds, as an expression of human solidarity. Active with brotherly and friendly countries facing urgent challenges.
The relief efforts made by the UAE fall within a broader approach related to foreign humanitarian aid, which is an integral part of its journey and its moral obligations at the regional and international levels, and there is no doubt that what the state provides in this context, which is a giving that is not conditional on race, religion or nationality, It enhances the humanitarian model that the UAE represents, and makes it an inspiring model for others.
* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
