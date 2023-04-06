New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE, in its capacity as co-pencil holder with Japan, called for closed consultations in the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan today, to hear from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Rosa Otunbayeva, about the ban targeting Afghan women working for United nations.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called on the Taliban to immediately return the decision to prevent Afghan women from working with the international organization in Afghanistan, according to his spokesman in a statement.

Stephane Dujarric added that these women are “essential” in the humanitarian operations of the United Nations and the implementation of this resolution will harm the Afghan people, knowing that millions of them need this assistance, stressing that Guterres renews his demand to reverse “all restrictions against women and girls in terms of work, education and freedom of movement.” ».

Yesterday, the United Nations stressed that preventing Afghan women from working for the international organization contradicts its charter, which rejects all forms of discrimination, warning that there is no exception to this matter.

Yesterday, the United Nations announced that the Taliban had expanded the scope of its restrictions, preventing Afghan female employees and “essential” workers in the field of humanitarian aid distribution from working throughout the country.

About 23 million men, women and children benefit from humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, which is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

About 3,900 people work for the United Nations in Afghanistan, 3,300 of whom are Afghans, according to United Nations figures. Among these employees are 600 women, approximately 400 of whom are Afghans.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, said that this decision “violates the Charter of the United Nations.”