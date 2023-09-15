The UAE announced today that it will launch a new digital platform to respond to disasters to support afflicted countries, so that they can use it to inform the international community about their humanitarian needs in an urgent and effective manner.

This announcement came before the open debate held by the UN Security Council on “Maintaining international peace and security: promoting public-private partnerships in the humanitarian field.”

The platform will allow countries affected by disasters to report on the areas and extent of the required needs, which will help partners accelerate the delivery of aid to the specified locations.

The platform will safely use the latest technologies to ensure data integrity, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and tools for spatial analysis.

The Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, said: “Today we face a crisis in the relief and humanitarian work system, as the previous infrastructure is no longer able to keep pace with the current crises.”

She added: “The UAE seeks to develop a digital platform to assist governments and enable them to benefit from international support in the wake of natural disasters… We look forward to working with governments, the private sector and humanitarian organizations in the coming months, to launch a tool that will enhance our capabilities to respond to crises.”

It is worth noting that His Excellency Igli Hasani, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, chaired the open discussion, as his country holds the presidency of the Security Council throughout the month of September.

The UAE is considered one of the largest donors in the field of relief and humanitarian work in the world. The Emirate of Dubai is home to the “International Humanitarian City”, which is the largest humanitarian logistics center in the world and includes 62 organizations, including the main bodies of the United Nations, and 17 companies from the sector. private.

In the same context, it is worth noting the great importance of the aviation and logistics services industry in the UAE, including Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, and DP World, and their necessity in supporting international humanitarian efforts, as they work closely. With the United Nations and other partners, to ensure the delivery of aid to those in need.

It is noteworthy that the private sector in the UAE has contributed more than 250 million US dollars to support global relief and humanitarian efforts over the past five years.